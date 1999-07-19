Preview May Help Phred Escape Pluto

With the assistance of kids who saw his plea for help in

early June, Noggin's animated character, "Phred," hopes to get back to Earth

from Pluto, where he's stranded.

On June 6, fledgling educational kids' network Noggin aired

a sneak preview of its new program block, The Phred on Your Head Show, on sister

channel Nickelodeon. During the sneak-peek premiere episode on Nick, Phred mistakenly got

sent to Pluto.

Phred urgently pleaded with viewers to visit Noggin.com and

send in their ideas to help get him back home to Earth by June 26, when Phred on Your

Head began airing weekdays on Noggin.

The Noggin preview on Nick did a phenomenal kids' rating,

and it generated record traffic on Noggin's Web site.

On average, more than 850,000 kids tuned into Phred,

generating a 2.2 Nielsen Media Research national rating. And more than 112,000 visitors

logged onto Noggin's Web site -- a 220 percent increase compared with the site's average

Sunday traffic. Phred also got almost 7,000 e-mails from kids that day.

Noggin is still getting e-mails from kids offering advice

to Phred -- the number is now up to more than 36,000 -- and traffic on its Web site is

still on the rise and hitting records.

Via Nick, which reaches more than 74 million homes, Phred's

message was able to reach a large audience. Distribution for Noggin, which is meant for

analog and digital carriage, is currently only 1.7 million homes, with 4 million projected

by year's end.

Noggin is just the latest in a crop of new, often digital

networks that are doing programming previews on their more widely distributed sister

services in order to build consumer awareness and their own distribution.

Digital network History Channel International aired a

special preview of four hours of its programming Sunday (July 18) on The History Channel.

Style, the fashion spinoff network from E! Entertainment

Television, has done several previews on E! -- one last Sept. 13 and another May 29,

Memorial Day weekend.

And Noggin not only aired its recent preview on Nick, but

it also ran one on another of its sister services, TV Land, in late April.

In that instance Noggin -- which is owned by Nick and

Children's Television Workshop -- aired a two-hour block of episodes of The Electric

Company that haven't been seen on national television in more than two decades.

Historically, programmers have aired brief promos for their

new networks on their veteran services. But today, programmers are walking a tightrope

when they use their established networks as promotional platforms to air hours-long

programming previews of their newer networks, many of which are meant for digital

carriage.

On the one hand, programmers want to build consumer demand

for new networks. Therefore, they will often air 800 numbers during the previews so

viewers can call their cable systems to ask for the fledgling services.

On the other hand, programmers risk frustrating viewers --

and aggravating cable operators -- by touting networks that cable systems aren't carrying

and perhaps won't be carrying in the near future, depending on their timetables for

digital or plant upgrades.

"It is a fine line," Noggin general manager Tom

Ascheim said. "[Previews] are helpful methods for getting our message out

[but] you want to be respectful fundamentally of the audience and be doing a service, and

not just selling a product. We didn't run an infomercial for Noggin. But of course, we

hope previews build awareness of Noggin."

In the case of Noggin airing old Electric Company episodes

on TV Land, Ascheim noted that the ploy fit in with TV Land's programming strategy of

airing vintage TV shows.

And during that TV Land preview, Noggin told viewers to go

to Noggin's Web site for more information and advised them to call their cable operators

or direct-broadcast satellite providers to ask for the channel, without listing an 800

number. "It was a pretty low-key push," Ascheim said.

Pam Burton, Prime Cable's corporate director of marketing

and programming, said digital-network previews on analog channels work best when

programmers advise MSOs that they are planning them.

But because it is taking operators time to deploy digital

boxes, Burton said, the previews "can be a little confusing and frustrating for

customers if they can't get that network. It benefits all concerned if we work in concert

with each other. Going out and doing it without the blessing of the cable operator makes

it a little more contentious."

When E! aired its one-hour preview of Style, What Is

Style,last September, it asked viewers to dial 800-Get-Style and ask their

cable operators to carry the network.

Over a two-month period, Style logged more than 32,000

calls from viewers. And that figure didn't include calls that subscribers made directly to

their cable operators to request Style.

The biggest demand for Style came from major DMAs and

secondary markets, including New York; Los Angeles; Atlanta; Las Vegas; Indianapolis;

Hartford, Conn.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Kansas City, Mo.

Officials for Style and History Channel International

couldn't be reached for comment.

Discovery Networks U.S. hasn't depended on programming

previews for its digital networks, a company spokeswoman said, since it incubated many of

them on its analog channels.

For example, Discovery Kids started out as a morning

program block on Discovery Channel, while Discovery Wings Channel is a spinoff of

Discovery's Wings series.

Discovery officials said taking that approach is more in

sync with operators, rather than creating demand for digital channels that MSOs may not be

able to offer yet.