Premium Services Could Be Top Driver

Chicago -- The cable industry could be returning to a

mid-1970s scenario, with premium services like Home Box Office representing the main

engine of growth, according to a panel discussion at the National Show here last week.

"I think we're going back to 1976, when [premium

services] were driving the business," Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. principal

Rich Bilotti said. "Video-on-demand is a true killer application. If HBO comes out

with a version that is $15 to $18 [per month], and it's multiplexed, that's a

devastating product."

Bilotti expects Time Warner Inc., Cox Communications Inc.

and Comcast Corp. to roll out VOD services next year, taking advantage of the burgeoning

market. "These are all dogs that are going to start barking because they all want the

same dog food," he said.

But VOD isn't the only new service that could drive

growth. Cox senior vice president of development Dave Woodrow said his company is making

major inroads in residential telephony and digital services. Commercial telephony also

holds great promise for future revenue.

"Four years ago, we couldn't spell telephony,

digital or Internet," Woodrow said. "What we have is an incredibly robust

network and a huge presence in the marketplace. This is a fairly substantial paradigm

shift."

Woodrow added that there are about 400,000 businesses in

Cox markets, and "my mission is to go off and fully exploit what is happening in the

commercial world."

Cox is already seeing substantial growth in its residential

telephony market -- the company has eight digital switches serving roughly 40,000

subscribers, and revenue per customer is about $60 per month.

The MSO's average penetration rates for telephony are

about 20 percent of homes passed, with 40 percent-penetration of served nodes in Omaha,

Neb., Woodrow said.

Comcast Cable Communications president Steve Burke said

that while his company is rolling out other services -- it is a partner in Excite@Home,

and it has most-favored-terms status for a future telephony agreement with AT&T Corp.

-- digital television is top priority.

Burke added that Comcast has about 80,000 Comcast@Home

customers, and it is signing on an average of 1,500 new customers per week. But aside from

the image enhancement that being able to offer high-speed Internet brings, it is not a

moneymaker for the company yet, he said.

That will change, however, as new technology is introduced

-- like Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification modems and cable-ready personal

computers -- and the costs of providing service are lowered.

"We're getting it out as much to the early

adapters," Burke said. "We're going 55 to 60 miles per hour, but it's

going to get easier and the costs are going to come down. All of these things are breaking

in our direction. In 12 to 24 months, you will see us push on the accelerator and get a

little more aggressive with @Home."

Comcast, however, has been very aggressive with its

digital-television rollout. The company expects to have between 350,000 and 400,000

digital set-top boxes installed by the end of the year, which is ahead of what Wall

Streeters had projected.

Bilotti added that Wall Street's perception of the

cable business, and cable valuations, will be driven by how each company executes on its

respective advanced-services plan.

"If there's no technology risk and the regulatory

risk is pretty much controlled, the only variable that can muck up the business is

execution," Bilotti said. "Launching in two years is not good enough. It has to

be here and now."

But advanced services are not expected to make money for

cable operators for quite some time, given the substantial infrastructure investments

needed to make them available. Bilotti said this wouldn't be a problem as long as the

core cable business remains strong.

"Investors expect to see 12 percent to 13 percent

sustainable cash-flow growth," he said. "I understand what is being said about

losses, and investors are smarter than that: They won't react badly if operators

explain the losses clearly. But they have to see revenue growth -- proof that the top line

is growing."

He added, "If cable were to come in and investors

think they're only going to have 10 percent sustainable [cash-flow] growth, then

valuations would contract by 25 percent."

Bilotti appeared unconcerned about the recent U.S. District

Court ruling in Portland, Ore., upholding that city's right to require the local

cable system to open its high-speed Internet network to competition.

Although the ruling caused a substantial drop in the prices

of cable stocks, he did not believe it would last for long.

"Under some business models, [open access] works out

to be an advantage," Bilotti said. "The greatest thing [operators] do is basic

cable. There is a wealth of programming developed by different parties, and some of that

will happen with broadband. If multiple parties develop [high-speed Internet] content and

are willing to pay a fair price for access, that's fine."