Premium Networks Movie Deals
By Staff
HBO:
Columbia Pictures
DreamWorks SKG
New Regency Productions
Paramount Pictures (until 1999)
TriStar Pictures (in 2000)
20th Century Fox
Warner Bros.
Showtime:
Artisan Pictures
MGM Studios/United Artists
Paramount Pictures (in 1999)
PolyGram Filmed Entertainment (acquired and to be sold by Seagram)
Samuel Goldwyn Pictures
Stratosphere
TriStar Pictures (until 2000)
Starz!:
Hollywood/Touchstone Pictures
Imagine
Miramax
New Line Cinema/Fine Line Cinema
October Films
Universal Pictures
The Walt Disney Co./Buena Vista
