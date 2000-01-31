Prelaunch Hits Iceberg

Pasadena, Calif. -- At the Television Critics Association

winter tour here, Oxygen's presentation on its programming got off to a rocky start.

It started more than 10 minutes late, basically squandering one-third of the time the

network had to address the gathered, impatient writers.

While Geraldine Laybourne, Marcy Carsey and Caryn Mandabach

were present, none of Oxygen's talent -- not Oprah Winfrey nor Candice Bergen -- was

at hand. A number of disappointed writers began to chant, "Oprah, Oprah, Oprah,"

as Oxygen tried to start the session.

"She's working today She has a studio and

a thing in Chicago," Carsey told the crowd, who then questioned why Winfrey

couldn't at least be present via satellite. "You're hurting my

feelings," Carsey said.

In TheWashington Post, Lisa de Moraes wrote

that Carsey's remark wound up "hurling the feminist movement back about two

decades. Yes, this gal network was getting off to a great start."

Bill Goodykoontz, TV critic for The Arizona Republic,thought Winfrey should have been there. "Her perspective would have gone a long

way toward getting a handle on Oxygen's mission," Goodykoontz said.

"Without her, we were left with a gaping hole in the network's strategy and

vision."

Some writers later on were critical of a clip they saw of

Oxygen's series, Oprah Goes Online, in which the talk-show host talks viewers

through the most elementary computer lessons.

Tom Jicha, TV critic for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Sun-Sentinel,

was among those voicing complaints about Oxygen based on what he saw at the TCA.

"If the purpose of public relations is to present your

product in the best possible light, especially for influence molders, Oxygen's launch

is the biggest calamity since the Titanic," Jicha said. "Women [all

viewers, in fact] don't want to be talked down to -- the tone I sensed at the TCA.

They want to be entertained, ideally in an intelligent manner [and] the way they

described Oprah's computer class is insulting. 'The power button turns it on

' This is a network that respects women's intelligence?"

At TheSeattle Times, TV writer Melanie

McFarland, who also attended the TCA session, raised some questions about how broad

Oxygen's appeal will be. She wrote: "Not all women are career dynamos. Not all

women use computers every day, let alone shop online. Yet Oxygen assumes every woman, from

ladies who lunch to waitresses, will relate."

Jicha laid odds that Lifetime would remain the dominant

women's network. "I made a bet with another critic that five years from now,

Oxygen will still be gasping in Lifetime's exhaust," he said.