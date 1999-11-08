Predict This: Psychic PPV
Char Margolis may not be able to predict pay-per-view buy
rates, but TVN Entertainment Corp. is still banking that the renowned psychic will be a
strong PPV draw on Dec. 18.
Last week, the pay-per-view distributor announced it would
run a two-hour event featuring Margolis on Dec. 18, titled Char: A Psychic for the New
Millennium. Questions from Earth, Answers from Heaven.
TVN cleared the show to a potential audience of 40 million
cable and satellite subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, said Steve Rockabrand, TVN senior
vice president, new programming development and distribution.
Operators will keep 50 percent of the revenue generated
from the event, which will retail for $19.95 per buy.
"It's probably more geared to a female audience
than a male audience," Rockabrand said. "I think the fact that this event
appeals more to women is unique, and we need more things like that."
The event is TVN's first foray into psychic PPV
specials, but it's not an industry first. Best-selling author Sylvia Browne
participated in an event on Oct. 9.
Margolis plans to offer readings to viewers who call in to
a toll-free telephone number during the show. She will also provide personal readings to
members of a live audience in the studio.
Rockabrand wouldn't predict a buy rate, but said,
"We're confident that it's going to be a success."
TVN will also look to run another PPV event featuring
Margolis, possibly by the end of the first quarter, Rockabrand said.
Margolis will also be at TVN's booth at the Western
Show in December, Rockabrand said. The psychic will conduct readings for convention
attendees and autograph copies of her new book, Questions from Earth, Answers from
Heaven, he said.
