PPV Wants to Broaden Event Base

New York -- Pay-per-view event revenue jumped 88 percent

during the third quarter, but some distributors said the industry needs to expand beyond

its core boxing and wrestling stable in order to maintain the momentum.

New categories that Showtime Event Television and other

distributors are exploring include golf, auto racing and even theater and ballet

programming.

"We're good at what we're good at, but the

question is: How do we diversify?" SET executive vice president and general manager

Mark Greenberg said.

Led by strong boxing and wrestling buy-rates, PPV events

generated $126 million in revenue industrywide during the third quarter, according to SET

estimates. Event revenue increased 88 percent from the $67 million generated during the

same period in 1998, and 90 percent from the $66 million generated during the third

quarter of 1997.

Greenberg said he's optimistic about the music genre,

which jumped 315 percent from the third quarter of 1998 to $7.9 million in revenue. Led by

the Woodstock '99 event, the music category saw the biggest year-to-year gains of all

categories.

Boxing remained the top genre for the quarter, generating

$64 million in revenue, up 159 percent from the same time last year. TVKO's Sept. 18

Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad bout was the most popular event of the quarter, generating

1.25 million buys.

Three World Wrestling Federation events rounded out the top

four PPV events of the quarter. Overall wrestling-event revenue jumped to $52 million for

the third quarter, up from $37 million during the same time in 1998.

While Greenberg said it was important to diversify into new

genres, he emphasized that SET and other PPV distributors shouldn't "cannibalize

each other."

He cited TVKO's Nov. 13 Evander Holyfield-Lennox Lewis

fight as an example. Greenberg said SET announced in June that it would run a Championship

Auto Racing Teams event Nov. 13, but it was forced to scrap the event when TVKO later said

it would run the long-anticipated Holyfield-Lewis rematch on the same date. "It made

it impossible for us to put on a new event," Greenberg said.

SET will explore running new National Association for Stock

Car Auto Racing or CART events in the future, Greenberg said, suggesting that a $19.95

retail price would be appropriate for racing events.

Greenberg and Viewer's Choice president Mindy Herman

both said they're interested in distributing golf events on PPV.

ABC recently ran a primetime match between top golfers

Tiger Woods and David Duval -- an event Greenberg said he would've liked to have on

PPV.

Greenberg added that he pitched a PPV match involving Tiger

Woods and Greg Norman to the golfers' agents in 1997.

International Marketing Group approached SET about running

the Woods-Duval match on PPV, but Greenberg said there wasn't enough time to

"make it into a reality." "I feel a little badly that they took our idea

and ran it and took it to broadcast," Greenberg said.

Herman said a good lineup for a golf PPV event would be a

match featuring two popular golfers from the new generation of pros -- Tiger Woods and

Spaniard Sergio Garcia -- paired up with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, two of the most

popular golfers of all time.

The Viewer's Choice head also stressed that it's

important to expand beyond boxing and wrestling events. "For the long-term best

interest of our business, it's important to build other viable, predictable

categories," she added.

Meanwhile, Greenberg lauded the Nevada State Athletic

Commission's recent decision to award Mike Tyson his purse from his controversial

fight against Orlin Norris, which was ruled a no contest after Tyson knocked Norris to the

canvas following the first-round bell.

"We would have loved for it to be a great fight.

We're sorry [Norris] got hurt," Greenberg said.

Is Showtime wearing thin from Tyson's ring antics,

including the Evander Holyfield ear-biting incident? "I'm not here to be judge

and jury. My job as a programmer is to find compelling programming that people want to

see," Greenberg responded.

Showtime doesn't know who Tyson's next opponent

will be, when the fight will occur, or whether the fight will be on Showtime's

premium-cable channel or distributed through PPV, Greenberg said.

SET is looking at three contingencies, which could see

Tyson fight as early as December or as late as February, he added.

SET hasn't ruled out a Tyson-Norris rematch, but it

appears unlikely. "I'm not so sure there will be a rematch. It's time for

Mike to move on to a bigger and better fight," Greenberg said.