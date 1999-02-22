PPV Scores with De La Hoya Bout

The pay-per-view industry is now two-for-two with boxing

events in the first quarter.

On the heels of a $30 million Mike Tyson-Francois Botha

payday, the industry grossed another $27 million from the surprising Feb. 13 Oscar De La

Hoya-Ike Quartey welterweight-championship fight.

Revenues from the two fights combined already surpassed

last year's dismal $40 million PPV-boxing take, setting the stage for a major bonanza from

next month's Evander Holyfield-Lennox Lewis heavyweight-unification bout.

Operators, however, had better enjoy boxing's short-lived

renaissance: The status of the genre after March is uncertain. With Tyson out of the

picture until the latter part of the year at the earliest, and with no other major PPV

events scheduled, it's unclear where operators' next big PPV-boxing payday will come from.

The De La Hoya-Quartey bout generated about 600,000 buys

-- above both operator and industry expectations. The fight -- an exciting,

split-decision win for De La Hoya -- will most likely end up as the

second-most-lucrative nonheavyweight PPV-boxing event, following the more than $35 million

earned by the 1997 De La Hoya-Pernell Whitaker fight.

"This fight was billed as the greatest welterweight

fight since [Sugar Ray] Leonard- [Thomas "Hit Man"] Hearns, and it met all of

the expectations inside the ring and exceeded expectations outside of the ring," said

Mark Taffet, senior vice president, distribution marketing and operations for TVKO.

Operators also said the event performed better than they

expected, and several said it drew more buys than Tyson-Botha.

"I think people were less gun-shy about buying a De La

Hoya fight than the Tyson event," said Michael Woods, vice president of marketing for

Prime Cable of Chicago, which pulled more than 2,200 buys for the event.

Marty Youngman, senior product manager for Cox

Communications Inc.'s Cox Cable of San Diego, said his system drew close to 7,000 orders,

for a 2.8 percent buy-rate -- more than 1,000 buys above Tyson-Botha.

"It did a little more than we expected," he

added.

While the fight performed extremely well in Hispanic

markets, Taffet asserted that De La Hoya's appeal is starting to cross over more to the

mainstream public. While 50 percent of previous De La Hoya buys were non-Hispanics, that

group represented nearly two-thirds of De La Hoya-Quartey buys, Taffet said.

"We know that we have a strong base in the Hispanic

markets, but a fight like this increases De La Hoya's draw in non-Hispanic markets, as

well," Taffet said.

Dan York, vice president and general manager for TVKO, said

operators recognized De La Hoya's drawing potential and stepped up to heavily promote the

event.

"The retailers' support for the event clearly produced

results," he said. "We are pleased with the event's performance, which should

bode well for our next event, Holyfield-Lewis, March 13."

Operators believe that the momentum generated from both

Tyson-Botha and De La Hoya-Quartey should carry over to Holyfield-Lewis, which many

predicted could match or surpass the revenue generated for both fights.

"Already, the first quarter is on a roll, and we've

beaten last year's numbers," Woods said, "We're looking forward to

Holyfield-Lewis."

But after Holyfield-Lewis, there isn't much for operators

to get excited about.

The industry was expected to have at least two Tyson

fights, but the former heavyweight champion's future is uncertain after he was jailed

earlier this month on a "road-rage" assault charge.

Tyson pleaded no contest to the November 1997 incident, but

a Maryland court sentenced him to one year in prison. Tyson could also face another three

years in Indiana on a parole violation stemming from his rape conviction in 1991.

De La Hoya's future is not carved in stone, either. The

"Golden Boy" is scheduled to fight on Home Box Office sometime this spring, with

a potential PPV event in September. Possible opponents could be the winner of the Feb. 20

Felix Trinidad-Whitaker fight or a rematch with Quartey.

"No one has actually sat down and planned the rest of

the year with De La Hoya," Taffet said. "After Trinidad-Whitaker, we will sit

down and plan the balance of the year."

Beyond the major events, Showtime Event Television is still

planning an April 24 PPV bout -- the date when Tyson was expected to fight.

Meanwhile, TVKO is working on several other fights for

1999, including a number of small, Hispanic-targeted cards. "You'll see us with a

string of important fights in the next six months," Taffet said.