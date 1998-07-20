PPV Exec Klein Dies
By Staff
New York -- Playboy Channel founder and pay-per-view
innovator Paul Klein died last week of a heart attack.
Klein, 69, founded Playboy Channel in 1982 -- the first
network to produce and distribute adult-PPV programming. Klein was also instrumental in
the development of PPV-movie delivery to hotel rooms, creating Computer Television Inc. in
1970. The company was eventually sold to current PPV-hotel provider Spectradyne Inc.
Klein also worked for NBC in the mid 1970s, where he
oversaw the development of such miniseries and movies as Shogun, Centennial
and Sybil.
