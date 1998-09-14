PPV Briefs
New York -- Pay-per-view veteran Michael Abramson
will leave his position as president of SEG PPV to pursue other opportunities.
Abramson has led distribution efforts for SEG PPV -- a
subsidiary of SEG -- since the unit's inception in 1992, servicing as a liaison between
cable and satellite distributors. In addition, he oversaw the company's marketing division
and served as executive vice president of SEG's affiliate-relations and marketing
departments.
Abramson was instrumental in the development of several of
SEG's signature PPV events, including its New Kids on the Block concert, The Who's last
performance of Tommy and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
SEG president Bob Meyrowitz said in a prepared statement,
"Michael and I have worked side-by-side for the past 14 years. I know that wherever
he goes from here on, Michael will bring the same the special mix of enthusiasm,
intelligence and determination that made him such an important part of everything that we
did together."
New York -- TVKO is eyeing a Nov. 21 welterweight
unification pay-per-view boxing event between Oscar De La Hoya and Ike Quartey. De La
Hoya, however, has to win his Sept. 18 PPV bout against former welterweight champion Julio
Cesar Chavez.
New York -- Showtime senior vice president Donovan Gordon
has been named new board chairman of the Anti-Theft Cable Task Force, succeeding
former Request Television president Hugh Panero.
Other newly installed Task Force officers include
Tele-Communications Inc.'s Colleen Abdoulah, board secretary; Viewer's Choice's Joe Boyle,
president; Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Harry Maxwell, vice president; Time Warner Sports'
Dan York, treasurer; and Cox Communications Inc.'s Fred Bristol, secretary.
Mount Laurel, N.J. -- TelVue Corp. announced last
week that it has signed a deal to become Charter Communications Inc.'s exclusive
pay-per-view ordering vendor.
TelVue has served a portion of Charter's systems for the
past 10 years.
"Again, it reinforces the confidence that various MSOs
have placed in us by choosing us as their only vendor," said Frank Carcione,
president and CEO of TelVue, in an interview.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.