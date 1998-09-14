PPV Briefs

New York -- Pay-per-view veteran Michael Abramson

will leave his position as president of SEG PPV to pursue other opportunities.

Abramson has led distribution efforts for SEG PPV -- a

subsidiary of SEG -- since the unit's inception in 1992, servicing as a liaison between

cable and satellite distributors. In addition, he oversaw the company's marketing division

and served as executive vice president of SEG's affiliate-relations and marketing

departments.

Abramson was instrumental in the development of several of

SEG's signature PPV events, including its New Kids on the Block concert, The Who's last

performance of Tommy and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

SEG president Bob Meyrowitz said in a prepared statement,

"Michael and I have worked side-by-side for the past 14 years. I know that wherever

he goes from here on, Michael will bring the same the special mix of enthusiasm,

intelligence and determination that made him such an important part of everything that we

did together."

New York -- TVKO is eyeing a Nov. 21 welterweight

unification pay-per-view boxing event between Oscar De La Hoya and Ike Quartey. De La

Hoya, however, has to win his Sept. 18 PPV bout against former welterweight champion Julio

Cesar Chavez.

New York -- Showtime senior vice president Donovan Gordon

has been named new board chairman of the Anti-Theft Cable Task Force, succeeding

former Request Television president Hugh Panero.

Other newly installed Task Force officers include

Tele-Communications Inc.'s Colleen Abdoulah, board secretary; Viewer's Choice's Joe Boyle,

president; Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Harry Maxwell, vice president; Time Warner Sports'

Dan York, treasurer; and Cox Communications Inc.'s Fred Bristol, secretary.

Mount Laurel, N.J. -- TelVue Corp. announced last

week that it has signed a deal to become Charter Communications Inc.'s exclusive

pay-per-view ordering vendor.

TelVue has served a portion of Charter's systems for the

past 10 years.

"Again, it reinforces the confidence that various MSOs

have placed in us by choosing us as their only vendor," said Frank Carcione,

president and CEO of TelVue, in an interview.