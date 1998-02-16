PPV Boxing Matches Scarce in First Six Months

Nearly two months into the year, the pay-per-view industry

has precious few boxing matches to hang its budget hats on, and there are no signs that

any will be set in the near future.

A flurry of injuries and canceled fights have operators

wondering whether the industry will come close to the $240 million that it generated from

fights last year. Two weeks ago, light-heavyweight champion Roy Jones backed out of his

highly anticipated heavyweight debut against James 'Buster' Douglas, which had

been scheduled for May 2. Also, a Feb. 21 Larry Holmes-James Toney fight was recently

canceled due to an injury, although no one could say for certain who was hurt.

Just last week, welterweight champion and hot PPV draw

Oscar De La Hoya injured his left wrist, postponing his Feb. 28 Home Box Office fight with

No. 1 challenger Patrick Charpentier until March 14.

However, De La Hoya's scheduled June PPV fight against

a yet-to-be-named opponent is still intact, if he gets by Charpentier, said Dan York, vice

president and general manger for TVKO. '[The injury] in no way affects Oscar's

next PPV event, which is currently scheduled for June 6,' York said.

Further, York said TVKO expects De La Hoya to fight in a

second PPV event Sept. 19.

But outside of De La Hoya, only a March 7 Showtime Event

Television Julio Cesar Chavez-Miguel Angel Gonzalez fight is on tap for the industry.

'The operators are excited about that fight and the

opportunity for revenue because there isn't anything out there right now,' said

Debbie Barackman, vice president of programming for Request Television.

And the prospects for future mega-PPV bouts don't get

any better. Current heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield said at last week's ESPY

Awards that he would begin training for a mandatory title defense against lightly regarded

fighters Vaughn Bean or Henry Ackinwande. But neither fight would be much of a PPV draw,

according to PPV observers.

Showtime, however, is still exploring a possible

Holyfield-Frans Botha fight from South Africa for late spring or early summer.

A potentially lucrative Holyfield-Lennox Lewis unification

fight fell through last month over the fight's purse. Instead, Lewis is fighting

unheralded Shannon Briggs next month on HBO.

With Mike Tyson's boxing status still unclear until

July, when the Nevada Athletic Commission rules on whether to reinstate his boxing

license, operators aren't sure when or if a major lucrative boxing match will happen

this year.

'Right now, it looks like this could be our worst year

for boxing revenue in the 1990s,' said one top 10 PPV executive.

While cable is struggling to find PPV boxing matches, U.S.

Satellite Broadcasting will distribute an exclusive Feb. 21 fight card from promoter Don

King. The event will feature heavyweight contender Ray Mercer, said Colleen Galloway,

director of PPV for the direct-broadcast satellite service.

The show is the second in an arrangement between King and

USSB to offer exclusive PPV bouts. The first aired in December, and USSB offered it

free-of-charge to its subscribers, Galloway said.

'With that fight, we wanted to get the word out about

the event, as well as the new boxing series,' Galloway said.

This time, USSB is offering a $5 discount off the March 7

Chavez-Gonzalez fight to buyers of this week's event.

'It's an added-value offer to purchase this

event, as well as an opportunity to cross-market the Chavez-Gonzalez fight,' Galloway

said.

To support the event, USSB is heavily marketing the card

through national telephone conference calls with the fighters and King, as well as in the

home cities of the boxers on the card, said Pat Milan, director of corporate

communications for USSB. In addition, the network will deliver an on-screen message to

subscribers promoting the Chavez-Gonzalez discount.