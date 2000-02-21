PowerTV Signs Software Deal with Vidéotron

Cupertino, Calif. -- PowerTV Inc. announced a deal last

week with Canadian MSO Vidéotron Ltée, a unit of Le Groupe Vidéotron Ltée, to license

PowerTV's set-top software to serve its more than 1.5 million subscribers.

The multiyear licensing agreement calls for Vidéotron to

use PowerTV's operating system and applications-enabling middleware to offer the

"SofaSOFT" suite of Web-based enhanced-television applications.

The deal is big for PowerTV because it calls for a fully

integrated launch of its applications, starting with "SofaMAIL" e-mail,

"SofaSURF" Web browsing, "SofaNEWS" interactive news-on-demand and

"SofaCHAT" chat.

Because of the nature of the customer base in Quebec, the

applications will be offered in French and English.

"As we planned our launch of interactive services for

digital-cable television, PowerTV quickly rose to the top due to their vision and

innovation in this industry, combined with their core strengths, focus and knowledge of

the solid business fundamentals required to make the dream a reality," Vidéotron

vice president of new product implementation Michele Giroux said in a news release.

Privately owned PowerTV -- headed by former

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. marketing executive Steve Necessary as CEO -- has its digital

interactive-television software embedded in more than 1.3 million units shipped to cable

operators so far.

Vidéotron -- which cut a deal earlier this month to sell

out to Canada's largest MSO, Rogers Communications Inc. -- has been a pioneer in

interactive-TV deployment. Its "Videoway," launched 10 years ago, was the

first-ever successful attempt by any North American cable operator to provide interactive

TV to large numbers of consumers.

Services on that Vidéotron platform include video games;

television guides; TV commerce; regional and national news and weather; and multiple

camera angles for sports broadcasts. The PowerTV-enabled new services will soon be made

available to the more than 300,000 Videoway subscribers.

Vidéotron will use S-A's "Explorer 2000" family

of digital set-tops and navigator. PowerTV's set-top operating system and HTML (HyperText

Markup Language) middleware run these advanced digital interactive devices, with

"PersonalJava" functionality as an option.

Adding PowerTV's SofaSOFT applications forms a complete

system of seamlessly integrated interactive programming.

PowerTV chief operating officer Bow Rodgers said in the

release: "We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with one of the most

innovative cable operators in North America. Vidéotron has recognized PowerTV as the

leader in interactive two-way digital-cable software, and by adopting our platform,

Vidéotron can truly deliver digital interactive enhanced television to its

subscribers."