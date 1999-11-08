Powers of Ten, Powers of Five

If the number of Internet start-ups seems overwhelming

today, think about what it will be like in 10 years, when there are 1,000 times more such

ventures.

Marc Andreessen, the wunderkind who created the software

that became Netscape, thinks about it. He says 500 new companies jump into the Internet

arena every month. At that rate, the Internet business doubles in size every year.

That's a 1,000-fold increase in Internet activity during the decade ahead.

"It means that 99.9 percent of what will eventually

exist hasn't been deployed yet," Andreessen contends. Needless to say, many of

those ventures won't survive until the end of the year, let alone the end of the next

decade. But it puts a mind-boggling scale on a business that materialized before our very

eyes.

Of course, Andreessen's hype is self-serving for his

own new venture: LoudCloud Inc., a technology company that will develop infrastructure and

support for Web businesses. The company will be a centralized resource for all of those

start-ups that can't find or afford in-house technical talent, such as software

engineers, to handle their growth.

Outsourcer LoudCloud will develop software for electronic

commerce, advanced data mining, hosting centers and other unspecified high-tech business

requirements. With about 20 engineers so far -- many of them rich Netscape refugees --

LoudCloud (a clever wordplay on the Net's abstract and invisible network) is

preparing to open its doors by early 2000.

Andreessen's growth equation made me think of

wonderful short film Powers of Ten by Charles and Ray Eames.

The prodigious industrial design/architecture/exhibit

creator/packaging team produced the film more than 30 years ago, using

then-state-of-the-art special effects that are archaic by today's standards. Yet the

breathtaking result offers a remarkable math lesson and a vision of the worlds we cannot

see -- yet.

The film -- currently on display in an Eames retrospective

at New York's Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum -- zooms straight up from a picnic

in a Chicago lakeside park.

Every 10 seconds, the image grows by one magnitude -- from

one square meter on the picnic blanket, to 10 square meters, then 100 square meters (the

park area) in the first 20 seconds, then 1,000 square meters, then 1 million square meters

(a regional U.S. landscape) and on through the solar system, and outward to the edges of

the universe -- in 10-fold increments -- in less than two minutes.

After a quick zoom back to the picnic blanket, the

"negative powers" of 10 are similarly displayed by getting under a man's

skin, moving quickly through molecules to subatomic particles.

With its viewer-friendly exponential explanations, Powers

of Ten thought-provokingly forces you to look at everyday things from a different

perspective. Each new vantage point reminds you how quickly the environment changes.

Andreessen figures into another formula we're now

confronting -- let's call it the "power of five." While some Internet

pioneers celebrated last month's 30th anniversary of the "invention of the

Internet" -- no, Al Gore was not present -- to most of us "civilians," the

Internet is all-too-often synonymous with the Web.

And by the reckoning of many people, the Web's birth

started with Netscape -- originally known as Mosaic, the software program that Andreessen

wrote. Some designate August 1995 as the arrival of Netscape, but that was merely its IPO

date, which set a standard for Web stock performance.

Actually, Netscape began life in early 1994, and it came

into its own just about five years ago this fall. During that period, it began to

distribute its free Web browser, encouraging the creation of Web sites and triggering a

boom in Internet (i.e., Web) access.

Hence, the "old-timers" among Web businesses are

beginning to celebrate their five-year benchmarks. Each day seems to bring an announcement

of a fifth-anniversary celebration. There's a smattering of hype, a dollop of

nostalgia for the Web sites that have actually endured a half-decade.

While these self-congratulatory celebrations are a bit

ingenuous (we all know people with cars and clothes that have endured a half-decade), they

are reminders about the power of the past five years, and how quickly the Web (and the

Internet) has become integral to our lives and business.

Five years: That's barely 1,800 days. Even you can

actually remember back that far. Yet the power of these five years has created this

"new economy" we're embracing. The almost incomprehensible growth that

Andreessen describes for the decade ahead should encourage and scare existing companies,

whether or not they operate on Internet time.

Most of the new ventures Andreessen envisions will be

ultra-specialized, creating tools, services and technologies for specific Internet

applications. Some will be for broadband businesses, and many will function across the

next frontiers of multiple interactive platforms.

By any measure, the power of these timetables and of these

often altered viewpoints reminds us how hard it will be to keep track of time and place in

cyberspace.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen is now receiving e-mail

via curmudgeon@columnist.com.