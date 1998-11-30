Post-TCI, CWA Urges D.C. Union Vote

Washington -- Union officials recently urged the City

Council here to require AT&T Corp. to establish better worker-training practices at

the local Tele-Communications Inc. system once the merger between the two companies is

completed.

District Cablevision will become an AT&T franchise

after the proposed merger is finished, although the City Council still has to approve the

transfer.

At the public hearing before the council's Committee

on Economic Development two weeks ago, Communications Workers of America vice president

James Irvine said customer frustration with District can be linked to TCI's

"low-road employment policies."

While AT&T is known for investing in worker training,

he said, TCI does not do so, and it excessively uses subcontracted labor.

But District disputed most of the statements that Irvine

made. For example, only 10 percent of the cable company's total work force are

contracted, system president Brad Anderson said.

"From what I saw, their presentation wasn't based

on fact," Anderson said afterward.

Peter Catucci, vice president of CWA District 2, asked the

council to require the operator to rebate customers' money for problems like service

interruptions and failure to make normal installations within seven days, according to a

union press release.

In a phone interview, Irvine said he also asked the council

to encourage AT&T to expedite a union-representation election. District is currently

not unionized.

Irvine said the CWA has an agreement in its contract with

AT&T guaranteeing that the company will allow a union election one year after the

final purchase of a new company, without interference from anti-union consulting groups.

Instead, he would like AT&T to grant an expedited

election soon after the transfer is complete.

