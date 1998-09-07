Portuguese MSO TV Cabo Launches DTH

Madrid, Spain -- Portugal's small but advanced

television business took another leap forward late last month, as the country's

largest cable operator launched the market's first digital direct-to-home satellite

platform.

José Manuel da Graça, president of the board of MSO TV

Cabo, said the company's strategy of providing both cable and digital DTH will ensure

nationwide pay TV coverage. TV Cabo is a unit of telco Portugal Telecom.

"Our cable and digital-DTH services will not compete

against each other, because DTH will not be commercially attractive to those who already

have a cable service, nor in areas already passed by cable," da Graça said.

The DTH platform offers 13 basic channels plus one premium

service, Sport TV. The content of the premium service will be provided by Sport TV

Portugal, a sports-rights company, which TV Cabo owns 31 percent of.

The launch of the platform follows an agreement between TV

Cabo and Spanish digital-DTH platform Vía Digital, which will provide 13 of the 14

services to TV Cabo through the Spanish Hispasat satellite.

TV Cabo expects to sign up between 20,000 and 30,000

subscribers to its DTH platform by the end of the year, at a monthly subscription cost of

about $11. Philips Media and Sagem will manufacture the set-top decoders.