PolyGram, Viewers Choice Push Three Titles

Viewer's Choice and PolyGram Television announced

plans last week to join together this fall to promote PolyGram's three pay-per-view

releases: The Big Lebowski, The Borrowers and Barney's Great

Adventure: The Movie.

While all three movies performed sluggishly at the box

office -- $22 million for Borrowers, $17.4 million for Lebowski and $13.5

million for Barney -- both Viewer's Choice and PolyGram hope that their

marketing plan will boost awareness of the films and improve their performance on PPV.

The major part of the strategy is giving premiums and co-op

dollars to systems that participate in the promotion, said Sandy Grossman, director of

movie and event promotion for Viewer's Choice.

Operators have to take a variety of steps to quality for

the rewards, including: placing a newspaper or radio buy; airing cross-channel and

barker-channel spots; and running an on-hold message or implementing an in-house

customer-service-representative contest.

Some of the premiums include: Barney plush toys; The Big

Lebowski T-shirts and compact discs; The Borrowers kid- and adult-sized

T-shirts; and posters for all three titles.

Viewer's Choice will also encourage operators to

promote the films with a contest that could earn them gift certificates to online

bookseller Amazon.com, Grossman said. The network will give away 250 awards in three

system-sized categories.

PolyGram has made a significant buy on The Prevue Channel

for the three titles. For each play that these titles receive during their first two weeks

on Viewer's Choice, spots will run on Prevue at least four times during the hour

leading up to the start time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Viewer's Choice

to offer this level of support to cable operators," said Suzanne Rainey, vice

president, pay television and cable distribution at PolyGram. "We are especially

pleased that Viewer's Choice has used their affiliate Web site as an interactive tool

to educate affiliates about and involve them in this promotion."

Viewer's Choice and PolyGram will provide marketing

kits that include: customizable ad slicks; requests for radio and video spots; full

details describing the promotion; marketing suggestions; and a sign-up sheet for systems

that wish to participate, Grossman said. Operators can also download marketing materials

at Viewer's Choice's affiliate Web site (www.viewerschoice.net).

Grossman said Viewer's Choice will continue to seek

ways to work with studios to package and promote PPV titles.

"We always look for opportunities to participate with

the studios on movie promotions," Grossman said. "We hope that this partnership

will set precedence for future co-marketing efforts with PolyGram, as well as with other

studios."