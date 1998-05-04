Polygram Starts to Put Stamp on PPV

After allowing other companies to market and promote its

pay-per-view titles, the recently formed Polygram Television outfit will make its industry

debut with a multilayered promotion for its Bean movie release.

The film, which debuts in June, is the first of many studio

PPV promotions Polygram has on tap for the rest of the century, said Suzanne Rainey, vice

president of pay TV and cable distribution for Polygram.

In a takeoff of the movie's unusual title, subscribers

who order the PPV movie will receive a free bag of jelly beans, Rainey said. Instructions

on how to redeem the gift will be mailed directly to subscribers, she added.

"It's a very strong title, with $45 million in

box office revenues, so we think it will do very well," Rainey said.

Along with the consumer promotion, Polygram will offer two

separate affiliate campaigns that rewards systems for creating innovative and effective

marketing promotions for the movie. One participating Viewer's Choice affiliate with

the best marketing plan for the movie will receive a trip for two to London, while two

Request afffiliates will win a 20-inch Sony television, Rainey said.

The movie marks the studio's first foray into PPV

marketing. Previously, third-party distributors handled Polygram movies. But with the

creation of Polygram Television last year,Rainey said the studio has taken all PPV

distribution and marketing duties in-house.

"The Polygram slate of films has increased

dramatically, so [keeping it in-house] gives us greater control in terms of targeting the

title to the specific markets and viewers," Rainey said. "We can use the

resources that exist in the theatrical division to develop stronger promotional

campaigns."

The studio will have its hands full with future PPV

promotions as well. Polygram is planning to develop major PPV campaigns for October's

release of The Big Lebowski and The Borrowers, as well as The Barney

Movie in November, Rainey said.

Long term, Polygram Television will create marketing titles

for 10 titles released through Polgyram Films as well as 10 to 12 additional theatrical

movies distributed under Polygram's Gramercy Pictures subsidiary beginning in 1999.