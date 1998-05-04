Polygram Starts to Put Stamp on PPV
After allowing other companies to market and promote its
pay-per-view titles, the recently formed Polygram Television outfit will make its industry
debut with a multilayered promotion for its Bean movie release.
The film, which debuts in June, is the first of many studio
PPV promotions Polygram has on tap for the rest of the century, said Suzanne Rainey, vice
president of pay TV and cable distribution for Polygram.
In a takeoff of the movie's unusual title, subscribers
who order the PPV movie will receive a free bag of jelly beans, Rainey said. Instructions
on how to redeem the gift will be mailed directly to subscribers, she added.
"It's a very strong title, with $45 million in
box office revenues, so we think it will do very well," Rainey said.
Along with the consumer promotion, Polygram will offer two
separate affiliate campaigns that rewards systems for creating innovative and effective
marketing promotions for the movie. One participating Viewer's Choice affiliate with
the best marketing plan for the movie will receive a trip for two to London, while two
Request afffiliates will win a 20-inch Sony television, Rainey said.
The movie marks the studio's first foray into PPV
marketing. Previously, third-party distributors handled Polygram movies. But with the
creation of Polygram Television last year,Rainey said the studio has taken all PPV
distribution and marketing duties in-house.
"The Polygram slate of films has increased
dramatically, so [keeping it in-house] gives us greater control in terms of targeting the
title to the specific markets and viewers," Rainey said. "We can use the
resources that exist in the theatrical division to develop stronger promotional
campaigns."
The studio will have its hands full with future PPV
promotions as well. Polygram is planning to develop major PPV campaigns for October's
release of The Big Lebowski and The Borrowers, as well as The Barney
Movie in November, Rainey said.
Long term, Polygram Television will create marketing titles
for 10 titles released through Polgyram Films as well as 10 to 12 additional theatrical
movies distributed under Polygram's Gramercy Pictures subsidiary beginning in 1999.
