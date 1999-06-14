Politics Add Fire to Fox News-MSNBC Battle

Fox News Channel is a dynamic, feisty network that provides

America with memorable personalities and the only truly balanced reporting. It has been

rewarded with surging ratings, and it has overtaken MSNBC.

Or: FNC is a blatantly conservative mouthpiece that got

lucky in the ratings because only far-right viewers stayed tuned to the Clinton

impeachment trial, and they watched FNC.

MSNBC, meanwhile, is a solid, reliable network with trusted

names and remarkable resources, providing America with the latest on breaking stories like

the war in Kosovo and the Littleton, Colo., shootings. It has been rewarded with surging

ratings that restored FNC back to its place.

Or: MSNBC is a liberal media outlet that botched every

effort to find primetime personalities. It got lucky with back-to-back major news stories,

which it covered well only because of parent company NBC.

Writing a story about 24-hour news channels should be a

straightforward assignment. After all, isn't a news channel all about presenting the

facts?

Well, these networks aren't pure news channels -- much of

what they dish out, particularly in primetime, is conjecture, opinion and hot air -- and

the folks who run them have proven to be as adept at spinning as they are at reporting.

In the end, there is a measure of truth in each side's

story.

FNC is on a roll, and it has the stronger primetime lineup.

But its conservative label may ultimately hamper it. MSNBC has a longer track record and

better results with hard news, but it lacks consistency in primetime.

Of course, at this point, neither network is even close to

challenging the supremacy of Cable News Network, which dominates in every category

imaginable.

NO LOVE LOST

While a rivalry between two all-news networks is natural,

this battle has featured bad blood from the get-go, much of it coming from FNC chieftain

Roger Ailes, who once headed NBC's America's Talking (which was replaced by MSNBC).

But things became particularly heated in January, when, for

the first time, FNC, averaging 216,000 viewers, outdrew MSNBC, with 204,000 viewers in

primetime -- a truly impressive feat considering the fact that MSNBC, with nearly 50

million homes, has about 10 million more subscribers than FNC.

And while MSNBC topped FNC in total-day ratings, 152,000 to

109,000, Seltel senior vice president and director of programming Janeen Bjork pointed out

that trimming MSNBC's total by 20 percent to balance the difference in carriage leaves

MSNBC ahead by a mere 18,000 households.

Despite FNC's obvious primetime strength, Ellen Oppenheim,

senior vice president, media director at ad agency Foote, Cone & Belding-New York,

cautioned, "We need to see more stability before Fox can jump up and down screaming,

'This is the wave of the future.' The numbers are not secure."

And Howard Nass, executive director, broadcast at TN Media

Inc., added that while FNC is "doing a hell of a job," the Fox Entertainment

Group-owned cable network has a way to go, since "the numbers are so freaking

small."

FNC news director Janet Alshouse said the network

understood that the victory was limited. "No one said, 'Now that we've conquered

that, let's move on,'" she added. "But the fact that we can beat them with 9

million fewer subscribers -- that's an important story."

MSNBC disputed even that: Vice president and general manger

Erik Sorenson -- who prefers positioning the network as competing with CNN -- said,

"There's not a lot of concern" about FNC, which he denigrated as a "'Quote,

unquote' news channel that fills a particular news niche by appealing to certain types of

viewers with certain types of views. (He did concede that FNC has "very talented

people working there.")

A BUILT-IN AUDIENCE

MSNBC argued that in January, most people were tired of

President Bill Clinton's Senate impeachment trial, except for archconservatives who,

Sorenson said, "were holding on saying, 'Maybe, just maybe, we can get Bill

Clinton."

FNC naturally disputed that notion. But a study by The Pew

Research Center for the People & the Press did in fact find more Republicans watching

the Senate trial than Democrats or independents.

Many industry observers agreed that viewers and insiders

think of FNC as having a conservative slant. "That is the perception, no doubt about

it," Bjork said.

FNC's shows tend to have conservative guests with bigger

names and stronger television personas than their left-of-center counterparts, although

not necessarily because FNC seeks to stack the lineup: The White House had initially been

hesitant to put administration officials on some FNC shows.

Alshouse acknowledged that Republicans want to come on

FNC's talk shows because "we can give them a voice," adding, "We have a

harder time getting Democratic leaders."

Still, she said, FNC simply covers stories that other

networks don't. She pointed out that FNC gave greater play than either MSNBC or CNN to the

recent Johnny Chang Congressional testimony. But she said the network would have done the

same had the controversy surrounded the Republican National Committee. (And, she noted, it

was a front-page story in The New York Times, which is hardly the American

Spectator.)

Not surprisingly, the combative Ailes, who would not speak

for this article, has gone even further, saying that his network is the only fair and

balanced one. In the past, he has attacked the others -- particularly MSNBC -- for having

a "left-wing" bias.

Most industry observers declared that reasoning to be

nonsense. "CNN and MSNBC are middle-of-the-road," said Bill Carroll, vice

president and director of programming for Katz Media Group Inc.

Bjork offered the view that all news media -- despite

Ailes' proclamations -- have a conservative leaning at the top.

Voices from the far right, like Pat Buchanan or Oliver

North, are welcomed virtually anywhere, but rarely is a regular slot given to the likes of

Ralph Nader -- the sort of liberal who might blast NBC parent The General Electric Co. as

a polluter or worse. MSNBC is co-owned by NBC and Microsoft Corp.

O'REILLY'S NO CENTRIST

As for FNC, Carroll said, "With Roger Ailes at the

helm, you have more conservative voices. The choices of personalities take it in a

slightly different direction. Bill O'Reilly [who continually called for President Clinton

to resign] is not a centrist commentator like Larry King. That may attract those

interested in a conservative viewpoint."

Some observers said only the commentary shows were

conservative. But others said the rightward tilt occasionally shows up in news coverage,

too.

For instance, on Sunday, May 16, during a nonstory about

President Clinton's plane having a "near-miss" with another plane, correspondent

Brian Wilson went on a lengthy tangent about Clinton's speech to Hollywood moguls at a

fund-raiser.

Wilson repeatedly criticized the president as too

"gentle" in his reproach about violence in the media, implying that the

president was going easy on his wealthy supporters -- particularly in contrast, Wilson

said, to Clinton's criticism of the gun lobby.

Claiming that Democrats are picking on the poor National

Rifle Association and viewing Hollywood and the gun lobby as equally at fault for gun

violence -- in a culture that was trigger-happy before movies were invented -- is arguably

a conservative notion.

"If you say that you're not conservative, but you hire

people who are right-of-center, that doesn't sound logical," Nass said. "And

that undercuts your credibility a little bit."

Still, he emphasized that while FNC draws conservative

viewers, that's perfectly fine. "You have to differentiate yourself," he said,

although he warned that if the network went too far to the right of center, it could make

its niche too narrow.

FORGET THE VOTER PROFILES

Advertisers generally don't make media-buying decisions

based on which candidates the viewers vote for. "That's not how we buy,"

Oppenheim said. "If it's a program with the audience profile we want, then that's

enough."

Even controversial commentary -- like O'Reilly's call for

Clinton's resignation -- is simply part of political programming, she said. (Of course, a

few advertisers, like Warren Beatty movie Bulworth,might not buy time on

FNC, she added.)

FNC's primetime personalities were certainly attracting the

right audiences while beating MSNBC for the entire first quarter, leaving MSNBC in a bit

of a funk.

There were reports of internal debates at the network about

whether to sacrifice the hard-news approach for more of a talk-show format. (Veteran

reporters obviously opposed the idea and, at the time, MSNBC said it would not shift its

focus).

NBC News president Andrew Lack reportedly stepped up his

critiques of programs, even phoning the control room with comments.

Part of the problem at MSNBC stemmed from personnel

changes. The biggest move was Keith Olbermann bailing out on The Big Show with Keith

Olbermann (to go, painfully enough, to Fox Sports Net).

But over the course of the winter, several other strong

contributors -- Jodi Applegate, Edie Magnus, Ed Gordon and Linda Vester -- moved up from

the cable network to better jobs at NBC.

Some replacements seemed suitable, like John Hockenberry,

who hosts Hockenberry at 10 p.m. Others seemed surprising. The most noise was made

about Equal Time, with Cynthia Alksne and Oliver North.

For starters, MSNBC took a fair amount of heat for hiring

North, who is not a journalist and who is far enough to the right to make some of the FNC

personalities seem positively liberal. "It seems that MSNBC is reacting to the things

we do," Alshouse commented.

Sorenson -- who said, "I continue to be surprised

about how much was made about the hiring of North" -- countered that the network had

long been planning to get a conservative voice.

"North at least gets visceral response," Carroll

said, meaning people either love him or love to hate him.

But North and Alksne had no chemistry, and Alksne was

quickly dropped, with various liberals rotating through as Sorenson searched for a

replacement.

HIRING FOR THE NUMBERS

Bjork said the North move (like FNC's hiring of notorious

Internet gossipmonger Matt Drudge) was made because it would attract sampling, regardless

of whether North had the talent and presence for a full-time television job. She called Equal

Time and an aborted effort at a talk show with John McLaughlin "awful

stuff."

But Sorenson -- who pointed out that Equal Time was

originally meant to be in the prime-access slot, and it was thrust into primetime only

because Olbermann left the network -- believes that the show is getting better. "It's

still evolving," he said. "We just have to find the right counterbalance for

North."

Fortunately for MSNBC, two world events came along and

restored the network's confidence.

On March 24, NATO began bombing Kosovo. This sort of

dramatic news story is tailor-made for 24-hour news channels -- the Gulf War helped to

make CNN what it is today -- and MSNBC rose to the occasion.

From March 24 through April 19, the network averaged

228,000 viewers for the total day and 324,000 during primetime -- increases of 95 percent

and 93 percent, respectively, versus the previous three weeks.

FNC captured more viewers, too, but those gains were more

modest: It drew 124,000 for total day and 247,000 during primetime, increases of 33

percent and 13 percent.

Even if 20 percent is taken out of MSNBC's numbers because

of its extra subscribers, MSNBC still came out ahead. (Again, neither network approached

CNN, which drew 550,000 viewers for the total day and 912,000 in primetime.)

Then came the Columbine High School shootings, which

riveted the nation. From April 20 through 29, MSNBC averaged 320,000 viewers for total day

and 479,000 for primetime.

FNC set new records for itself April 20, averaging 361,000

viewers for the day, 884,000 for primetime and breaking the 1 million-home mark from 9

p.m. to 10 p.m., during Hannity & Colmes.

However, averaged over one week, FNC's numbers -- 183,000

for total day and 331,000 for primetime -- were impressive, but far behind those of MSNBC.

MSNBC has a bigger staff and more resources, and it can

capitalize on NBC's reputation as a topflight news organization.

"MSNBC can do a single subject wall-to-wall better

than Fox," Bjork said. "MSNBC, because of NBC News, may be considered

mature."

"If things are relatively quiet, FNC has established

some real personalities on its schedule, but when it gets into covering breaking news,

once again, there's a gap," Carroll added, pointing out that MSNBC "benefits

from NBC's resources and marquee names, who are part of any news event."

A PROMOTIONAL EDGE

In addition to being able to call on Tom Brokaw, Stone

Phillips, Jane Pauley, Katie Couric and others for MSNBC, NBC has Brokaw and the Today and

Dateline NBC hosts to remind viewers to tune in to MSNBC for continuing coverage.

FNC, which lacks the national network-news presence, doesn't have the same cross-platform

synergy.

Alshouse acknowledged that FNC was a younger operation with

less money to spend and fewer affiliates to rely on for breaking-news coverage. But she

said, "I understand the reasoning [about MSNBC's advantage], but I'm not sure it's

proven to be true."

She said people flip around, lingering with whichever

network has the "best pictures and best coverage" of a crisis any particular

moment. Therefore, it shouldn't take years to attract people to FNC's news coverage.

But Nass said that while channel surfers did indeed

discover FNC during the latest crises, building up the kind of credibility that makes

people tune to a network first would take several years -- unless FNC hired away some big

names from the broadcast networks.

No sensational story lasts forever, except for O.J.

Simpson. And when the public began losing interest in Littleton and Kosovo follow-ups,

MSNBC fell further and harder than FNC did.

Comparing the first week of the Kosovo bombings to the most

recent data at press time (May 5 through 11), MSNBC dropped 38 percent for total day and

43 percent in primetime, while FNC fell 26 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

As a result, the ratings race is once again extremely

tight, with MSNBC holding its lead in primetime due to its distribution advantage.

Looking ahead, both networks clearly face challenges.

Alshouse said Fox is not concerned about shaking its image

as a conservative network.

"We're not going to make the perception go away, so do

we worry about it? No. We just do the best job we can," she added.

But this means that in addition to proving itself on

breaking-news stories, FNC needs to show that its audience growth won't be limited by the

sense among viewers that it is television for the right. "It's hard to gauge right

now whether there will be a limit to their growth," Carroll said.

On the other hand, if the GOP presidential primaries heat

up, FNC is likely to get the better guests and, therefore, the better ratings.

ADVICE: BOOST SUBSCRIBER COUNT

Nass stressed that to capitalize on its programming

proficiency, "FNC has to put its energy into increasing its [subscribers]."

MSNBC, meanwhile, must find personalities like CNN's Larry

King who can make people tune in daily, Bjork said. "You need to be more than just

the spare tire in the trunk that people turn to in emergencies," she added.

Sorenson said this is precisely what his network is

striving for. "Personality-driven shows are hugely important," he said.

There are several such projects being developed, including

a biographical-oriented show being developed for Today's Matt Lauer. And Sorenson

remains open to reviving, with a new host, The Big Show -- the vehicle created for

Olbermann after MSNBC recruited him away from ESPN's SportsCenter.

Nass thinks the CNN analogy is an apt one. "They

should clone Larry King," he said, instead of hiring polarizing personalities like

North in an imitation of FNC. "Kiss it off: You can't be all things to all

people."

But he thinks that MSNBC is "getting carried

away" by pinning high hopes on Matt Lauer for primetime, saying, "I don't think

he has as strong of a following as they think."

Carroll said Lauer brings credibility, but "only time

will tell" if those who sample the show because of his name recognition will come

back to it.

After all, he pointed out, Chevy Chase had a much easier

time getting sampling for his late-night talk show on the Fox broadcast network than Conan

O'Brien had on NBC, but O'Brien is laughing last.

And, Carroll pointed out, no one thought that a channel

discussing rain, sunshine and wind chill around the clock could develop a following, yet

people love The Weather Channel.

So ultimately, he said, whether one or both networks will

succeed is "impossible to figure out."