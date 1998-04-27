Polish DTH Merger a Coup for Canal Plus

London -- Canal Plus pulled another rabbit out of its hat,

signing an audacious, eleventh-hour agreement to merge its Telewizja Korporacja Polska

(TKP) Polish unit with potential competitor *Entertainment.

Canal Plus' stand-alone channel, Canal Plus Polska,

will join the *Entertainment's Polish digital, direct-to-home bouquet -- Wizja TV --

as an investor and programming provider.

The deal was announced April 17, just one day before Wizja

TV was to bow. Wizja will now debut in September as a result of the merger.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and complex

shareholder restructuring. The final ownership structure will include DTC Productions, a

Polish unit of *Entertainment; and Canal Plus, which will each own 40 percent. Agora, a

Polish media group; and Polcom, a Polish investment company, will each hold 10 percent.

The agreement does not include the existing Polish cable

interests of *Entertainment, known as Poland Communications Inc., which include 800,192

subscribers.

Canal Plus Polska, a year-old premium pay channel

operation, is the combined result of the merger of the Canal Plus Polska channel with

NetHold's FilmNet channel in Poland.

Canal Plus had been threatening to launch a competing DTH

platform to Wizja later this year. Now the combined plans for Wizja TV will include three

multiplexed versions of Canal Plus Polska, plus a wide choice of Polish and international

channels, including U.S. networks such as Fox Kids and Cartoon Network and the European

documentary service, Planete.

Both *Entertainment and Canal Plus have agreed in their

letter of intent to a "standstill agreement for a period of 45 days" -- a clause

that has led some to believe that, if the deal falls apart, Canal Plus will still benefit

by having delayed the launch of Wizja TV.

The Polish merger announcement is a coup for Canal Plus,

which now has direct involvement in Europe's final "major" digital DTH

market with some 10.7 million television households. It adds a significant chunk to the

Canal Plus empire, which now stretches from the northernmost point of Scandinavia to the

Benelux countries, France Germany, Italy and Spain.

Indeed, with the full launch this autumn of its

Internet-by-satellite service, Canal Plus can claim to be a Europewide player.

"Canal Plus is poised to be a clear winner in the

digital war," said a recent report by analysts at Lehman Bros., who rate the

company's stock a "buy."

In contrast, British Sky Broadcasting, Canal Plus'

peer, has largely been unable to expand across the English Channel and become a regional

powerhouse, despite its home-market dominance.