Plex Launches Ad-Supported Streaming Service

Plex, a maker of popular software for organizing personal digital media, has announced the launch of an AVOD platform in around 220 countries.

In recent months, Plex had announced content deals with MGM, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate, and Legendary, structuring these arrangements to prioritize international rights.

It will be competing in a global market for ad-supported streaming that includes the Roku Channel, Viacom’s Pluto TV, start-up Tubi, Amazon’s IMDB Live and Vudu’s Movies on Us.

“Over time, we’ll be adding more stuff from different studios and creators—from Oscar-winning Hollywood movies to the latest from India, Russia, China, Japan, Africa, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe to really cool independent movies fresh off the festival circuit,” Plex announced this morning on its company blog.

The Plex UI will be delivered through the company’s software, existing under a “movies and entertainment” heading. The platform will be accessible to Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices and many smart TVs, among other OTT ecosystems.

As Roku Channel, Pluto TV and other AVOD services are just beginning to aggressively seek international expansion, Plex says its service will enter the market with more content than its competitors.

“While there are certainly other free streaming services out there, we’re the first to offer a vast, free, diverse collection of content for a truly global audience,” Plex said. “Starting today, Plex will deliver more content to more countries than any other free streaming service to date.”