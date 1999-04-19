Playboy TV Rival to Launch

In an effort to better position itself against Playboy

Entertainment Group Inc.'s networks, New Frontier Television will launch a second,

less spicy pay-per-view adult service June 1.

The service, Pleasure, will feature cable-edited adult

films and other programming, New Frontier CEO Mark Kreloff said.

The service has already signed up Time Warner Cable's

West Valley, Canyon County and South Pasadena, Calif., systems for distribution,

representing more than 139,000 subscribers.

New Frontier is reacting to operators that want competition

for Playboy's lineup. Playboy last month completed its acquisition of Spice

Entertainment Cos., and it now controls three adult-PPV services: Playboy TV, Spice and

Spice 2 (formerly Adam & Eve and AdulTVision, respectively).

New Frontier already distributes The Erotic Network, but

many operators felt that TEN's explicit programming was unsuitable in their

communities.

The new service's economics are appealing, according

to operators. While Kreloff would only say that the network offered "very

competitive" rates, sources said it will return 80 percent of PPV revenues to

operators. That compares favorably with Playboy's current 60-40 split and

Spice's 70-30 split.

Pleasure is also offering charter affiliations and other

deals relating to TEN carriage that could increase the split even more, Kreloff said.

New Frontier is trying to snare a major piece of the

lucrative adult-PPV pie, which generated more than $300 million in revenues last year,

according to Showtime Event Television figures. For many systems, adult still represents

20 percent to 50 percent of all PPV revenues.

New Frontier is also attempting to establish itself in a

genre that Playboy thought it had cornered with its purchase of Spice. TEN currently has

more than 3 million subscribers, but that pales in comparison with the combined 23 million

households that Playboy currently serves.

At least one top 10 MSO executive said he plans to launch

Pleasure in at least one of the MSO's Southwest systems. "Playboy has a great

brand, but that brand won't generate enough buys to make up for the better licensing

fees that [Pleasure] offers," the executive said.

Playboy representatives could not be reached by press time.