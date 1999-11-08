Playboy TV Pitches Subscription Version

Playboy TV is pitching MSOs that are rolling out digital on

a subscription version of the network, in addition to pay-per-view channels offering

Playboy, Spice and Spice 2.

Last week, the company signed a five-year master

affiliation deal with Comcast Corp. The MSO hasn't committed to carry the channels on

specific systems, but Playboy expects local Comcast systems deploying digital cable to

carry the channels, Playboy TV Networks Worldwide president Jim English said.

Playboy hopes digital cable will boost distribution of the

subscription version of Playboy TV, which currently gets most of its carriage on

direct-broadcast satellite services DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp.'s

Dish Network, English said.

"We're back on the bandwagon with cable now that

digital is finally here," he added. "This is our time to be on the bandwagon,

saying, 'Let's get it right, right off the bat.'"

English wouldn't disclose how much revenue per

subscriber satellite providers offering both subscription and PPV versions of Playboy TV

generate, but he said cable operators could significantly boost their Playboy revenue by

offering both categories.

"We tell [operators], based on our DBS experience

when you offer both, support both and promote both, you will have virtually an

equal amount of money coming from the two categories," he added.

Playboy TV was available in 12.3 million analog-cable

households, 11.9 million direct-to-home households and 700,000 digital-cable households as

of Sept. 30, according to the third-quarter earnings report Playboy released last week.

Analog-cable distribution increased by 400,000 households,

DTH carriage by 2.7 million and digital-cable distribution by 600,000 versus

third-quarter-1998 figures, the report said.

In addition to increased competition from other adult

programmers such as The Erotic Network, English said, Playboy faces new competition from

the increased amount of adult programming on premium channels like Home Box Office,

Showtime and Cinemax.

And, he added, network shows such as Ally McBeal are

also hitting Playboy. One recent episode featured a 30-second, open-mouthed kiss between

star Calista Flockhart's Ally and the character Ling (Lucy Liu).

"There are challenges coming from anywhere,"

English said.

Playboy's domestic television revenue jumped 23

percent to $19 million during the third quarter, "benefiting primarily from the

addition of the Spice networks, which were acquired in March," according to

Playboy's results.