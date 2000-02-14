Playboy TV Dials Up Second Night Calls
By Staff
Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Adding to its lineup of original
adult-oriented programs, Playboy TV last week announced the launch of Night Calls 411.
The live, interactive 90-minute program builds on the PPV
success of Playboy TV's current Night Calls series, Playboy TV Networks
Worldwide president Jim English said.
Night Calls 411 will feature even more erotic
role-playing and a multiethnic cast that will offer information and experience on erotica,
relationships and other adult topics.
The show will air on the second and fourth Wednesday each
month at 11 p.m. Night Calls airs on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
"Night Calls 411 is edgy, street-smart and
immediate," English said. "Through live phone conversations, e-mail and faxes,
the viewers will get to participate in the sensual free-for-all as our hosts provide
answers and information of a sexual nature in an entertaining and very enticing
format."
