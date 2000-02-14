Playboy TV Dials Up Second Night Calls

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Adding to its lineup of original

adult-oriented programs, Playboy TV last week announced the launch of Night Calls 411.

The live, interactive 90-minute program builds on the PPV

success of Playboy TV's current Night Calls series, Playboy TV Networks

Worldwide president Jim English said.

Night Calls 411 will feature even more erotic

role-playing and a multiethnic cast that will offer information and experience on erotica,

relationships and other adult topics.

The show will air on the second and fourth Wednesday each

month at 11 p.m. Night Calls airs on the first and third Wednesday of the month.

"Night Calls 411 is edgy, street-smart and

immediate," English said. "Through live phone conversations, e-mail and faxes,

the viewers will get to participate in the sensual free-for-all as our hosts provide

answers and information of a sexual nature in an entertaining and very enticing

format."