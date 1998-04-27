Playboy, Spice Modify Acquisition Terms

Chicago -- Playboy Enterprises Inc. and Spice Entertainment

Companies announced last week a modification of their agreement last February.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Spice shareholders

will receive the sum of $3.60 in cash and 0.1371 shares of PEI Class B Stock, subject to a

collar designed to provide a minimum value of $2.20 or a maximum value of $2.88 per Spice

share. The initial deal called for Spice shareholders to receive 0.1 Playboy shares at a

minimum value of $2.11 or a maximum value of $2.69 per share.

The total transaction value, including the assumption of

debt, is expected to be approximately $100 million, plus the value of the assets to be

retained by Spice shareholders. Those assets include ownership of Spice's digital

operations center for video and Internet broadcasts; its option to acquire outstanding

stock or assets of Emerald Media Inc., a leading provider of adult entertainment in the

C-Band market; and certain rights to a library of adult films.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the

end of the second or beginning of the third quarter, Playboy said.