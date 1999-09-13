Playboy Sends Viewers to Adults-Only Resort

Playboy TV plans to kick off its fifth season of Night

Calls this Wednesday (Sept. 15) by launching an adults-only contest aimed at sending

18 couples on a free trip to the Hedonism III vacation resort in Jamaica.

According to Playboy TV Worldwide president Jim English,

Playboy's audience appealed to the owners of Hedonism, which offers both nude and

nonnude sections in its clubs.

Viewers will hear new code words during the 18 live

episodes of Night Calls scheduled through next July 19. Entrants need the code

words to enter the contest via phone, e-mail or fax. The first winning couple will be

announced on-air during the Oct. 6 show.

Playboy will also promote discount vacation packages to

Hedonism III for the weekend of Nov. 13, when Night Calls hostesses Juli Ashton and

Tiffany Granath will film their show on-location at the new resort.

According to English, "We have created a family of

viewers" who like to meet each other, but most of all, who like to meet the

show's hostesses.

English credited Night Calls with boosting

Playboy's midweek pay-per-view buys.

"Pay-per-view is traditionally very popular on the

weekends," he said. "We've helped cable to pull up their buy-rates on

Wednesdays. We've found that Wednesday has become date night for people who watch the

show."

The Night Calls hostesses typically take about 20

calls from viewers during each 90-minute episode. But English said the show receives more

than 100,000 attempted calls each week from all over the country.

"We get a lot of Middle America calling in," he

said. "That surprised us." He added that the show prefers to take calls from

women because they are typically more literate and have better stories to tell.

Night Calls is one of the network's most popular

shows, and it drives buys where Playboy is available principally on a PPV basis.

Direct-broadcast satellite providers EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. also

offer Playboy as a monthly premium service.

Ultimately, English envisions the day when Playboy is

bundled in a larger programming package, rather than sold as a separate premium service,

somewhat like the move Disney Channel made from primarily premium to basic.

English said cable subscribers tend to shy away from adult

programming when they have to talk to customer-service representatives to ask for it

directly.

Digital technology on both the cable and satellite sides

also help to push buy-rates because they allow viewers to order PPV programming

electronically, rather than over the phone.

And parental lockout features allow subscribers to keep

offensive programming out of the reach of their children.