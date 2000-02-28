Playboy to Push Monthly Subscriptions

Hoping to maximize revenue, Playboy TV will seek to get

operators to offer the adult network as a monthly premium service, along with traditional

pay-per-view distribution.

The service will launch a multifaceted promotional campaign

touting the benefits of adult-premium subscriptions and PPV sales beginning in March,

senior vice president of marketing Loly Hlade said.

The promotion, dubbed "Playboy TV's Oasis,"

will begin May 13 with a network preview. Subscribers will be able to sample a four-hour

block of the network's original programs for a suggested retail price of 99 cents.

During the preview -- which will feature original adult

shows such as Night Calls -- Playboy TV will also promote its first-ever

interactive movie, Fast Lane to Malibu, Hlade said.

After the preview, subscribers will be offered Playboy on a

monthly basis at a discounted price -- about one-half the regular $12.99 to $14.99

subscription price, Hlade said. Once the introductory month is over, customers can

continue receiving Playboy TV at a regular monthly price.

"Playboy TV's Oasis is a national campaign

designed to drive both the PPV and subscription businesses," she said.

"Additionally, this campaign will offer viewers the opportunity to sample the best

original, adult-themed programming available today."

While some cable systems still offer Playboy on a monthly

subscription basis, most offer the network in PPV blocks throughout the day.

Although Playboy TV generates double-digit monthly PPV

buy-rates, Hlade said, the network decided to emphasize premium sales after experiencing

success with both premium and PPV offers through direct-broadcast satellite services. She

added that premium subscriptions represent at least 70 percent of Playboy's DBS

revenue.

"EchoStar and DirecTV offer both premium and PPV, so

the size of the revenue pie is larger there than it is in cable," Hlade said.

"There are two different consumers: PPV users who don't want to have the adult

product in their homes all of the time, and those who are receptive to Playboy on a

consistent basis."

While Hlade would not speculate on how many premium

subscriptions the network expects to generate from the promotion, she said Playboy's

premium push with operators would continue for several years.

"The process will run for about 18 months to two

years, and it is geared toward digital cable," she added.

One East Coast operator executive said he would consider

offering Playboy TV as a premium service only on the system's digital tier. "I

think some subscribers would be receptive to getting Playboy as a premium service,"

the executive said.

The network will begin a trade- and consumer-publication

campaign in March touting premium sales. Playboy TV will also provide affiliates with

marketing materials promoting both PPV and subscription. "We'll also have

considerable national television and print media," Hlade said.