Playboy Plans IPO For Dot-Com Unit

Playboy Enterprises Inc. has filed documents with the

Securities and Exchange Commission to spin off its Playboy.com Internet business with an

initial public offering worth $50 million.

Playboy said it will use the proceeds from the offering to

enhance and expand its Web sites -- including the creation of original content -- to

pursue electronic-commerce opportunities, to increase its sales and marketing activities

and to explore potential acquisitions.

Playboy.com did not reveal how many shares it would offer

to the public, when it would start the IPO or at what price the shares would be offered.

Those details are expected in future SEC filings.

Playboy Enterprises stock ticked up Jan. 12 to $28.13 per

share.

Playboy.com will be headed by current Playboy Enterprises

chairman and CEO Christie Hefner.

Playboy is coming off an aggressive year during which it

purchased rival adult-entertainment pay-per-view provider Spice Networks for $100 million

in cash and stock.

According to the prospectus, Playboy.com includes Playboy

Cyber Club -- a subscription-based service with more than 37,000 subscribers -- as well as

CyberSpice and other adult-oriented Internet sites. The company said that for the month of

November, Playboy Web sites had more than 100,000 page views and 16 million visits.

Playboy.com had revenue of $6.7 million for the first nine

months of fiscal-year 1999, 76 percent higher than sales in the same period in 1998. But

the unit reported losses of $7.2 million, or 29 cents per share, during the nine-month

period, up from a deficit of $4.6 million (18 cents) in 1998.

Playboy Enterprises fared much better, increasing its

earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by nearly seven times in

the first nine months of 1999 to $31.2 million from $4.5 million in the same period in

1998.

Revenue at the company -- which includes its

cable-television channels and publishing units -- increased to $104.4 million from $75.7

million, and the company reported net income of $5.3 million compared with a loss of $2.7

million in 1998.

Managing underwriters are Credit Suisse First Boston, Bear

Stearns & Co. and Banc of America Securities LLC.