Playboy Offers Affiliates Sizzlin Sampler

Playboy TV plans to heat things up this summer with a

national promotion called "Sizzlin' Sampler" that previews the adult network's

original programming.

Affiliates can choose to run the preview Wednesday, Aug.

18, or Friday, Aug. 20.

According to director of affiliate marketing Jeff Ophime,

some operators are reluctant to give up potential weekend revenues from the network in

exchange for the deeply discounted or free preview.

But Ophime recommended that operators opt for Friday over

Wednesday when setting their preview dates. "If it's the best night to watch, then

it's the best night to sample," he added.

Although Playboy runs preview promotions twice a year, this

is the first time the network is running hosted samples of its most popular shows,

including 10-minute segments of its original movies, plus Night Calls Live, Sex

Court, Playmates and Naughty Amateur Home Videos.

With tens of thousands of new eyeballs expected to watch

during the preview next month, Playboy wanted to show them everything it has to offer,

Ophime said.

Each affiliate can set its own pricing for the preview, but

Ophime suggested that it be free or deeply discounted, at about 99 cents.

If affiliates give the preview away, Playboy does not

charge them. Otherwise, the network adheres to the same contractual revenue split that it

does for regularly priced PPV events.

Because the Sizzlin' Sampler preview is adult programming,

subscribers must order the service following the same parental-control guidelines as they

do on a typical evening. Even in preview mode, Ophime said, "It's never in the

clear."

To participate in the promotion, Playboy asks affiliates to

run 150 cross-channel spots and 500 preview barker spots, in addition to placing a

quarter-page print ad in a local newspaper or programming guide.

A few days before the campaign, Playboy will monitor

affiliates' customer-service representatives to see if they're following the script

written to promote the preview, rewarding attentive CSRs with Playboy-branded prizes.

Ophime said he encourages affiliates to take advantage of

other co-op materials the network provides throughout the year, including radio ads and

on-hold messages. "National campaigns only work when combined with good monthly

marketing," he said.

"We do believe you need to market adult"

programming to increase buy-rates, Ophime added, although he admitted that some systems

are concerned about offending their customers.

"We really take a lot of care to produce spots that

offend nobody," Ophime insisted. "Even the print we produced for this, no one

would look at it and be offended." He added that the TV spots are tamer than those

run for daytime soap operas.

"Obviously, you're not going to cross-promote this on

predominantly family-oriented or kids' networks," Ophime said. But sports channels,

all-news channels and other networks targeting adults would be good bets for the

cross-channel spots, he added.

Playboy also wants to encourage affiliates to signal the

preview offer on their programming-guide scrolls so viewers will find the preview on the

night when it's aired.

To help drive sampling among casual Playboy viewers, the

network will promote the preview on-air. "We want the occasional viewers to tune in

to see what's on," Ophime said.

Familiarity with a broad selection of Playboy programming

may encourage light viewers to switch from pay-per-view to subscription purchasers.

"Systems that promote monthly subscriptions take home

more revenue," Ophime added.

PPV and subscription pricing is done at the system level.

It varies from $9.95 to $14.95 per month, or $4.95 to $7.95 for a PPV movie or event.