Playboy to Offer Sex Court Series

Atlanta -- The Playboy Channel is developing a new

adult-oriented series loosely based on the TV-court genre.

Sex Court, which is expected to debut in August, will

feature two participants who take their sexual grievances before a scantily clad judge.

The one-hour show will feature the testimony, the judge's decision and the enactment

of the sentence.

The show will also feature a "spontaneously wild and

sexy bailiff," who will provide a seductive spin to the proceedings.

"Sex Court takes a popular television format

and adds a healthy dose of passion, sex, fun and punishment," said Jim English,

president of Playboy Networks Worldwide, in a prepared statement.

In other Playboy news, the network will launch a monthlong

contest in October that will net the winner a guest spot on the network's popular Night

Calls show.

Playboy viewers are encouraged to send an essay describing

their most exciting experience on a couch, along with a picture of themselves and their

couch, English said.

The winner will receive two round-trip plane tickets to Los

Angeles and a spot on the show.

As an incentive to encourage local support, Playboy will

conduct a cable and direct-broadcast satellite systems contest, with the winners receiving

a $1,000 gift certificate to purchase a new couch, the network said.

Playboy will support the promotion with a national radio

buy, a trade-advertising campaign and a free direct-mail postcard.