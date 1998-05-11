Playboy to Offer Sex Court Series
By Staff
Atlanta -- The Playboy Channel is developing a new
adult-oriented series loosely based on the TV-court genre.
Sex Court, which is expected to debut in August, will
feature two participants who take their sexual grievances before a scantily clad judge.
The one-hour show will feature the testimony, the judge's decision and the enactment
of the sentence.
The show will also feature a "spontaneously wild and
sexy bailiff," who will provide a seductive spin to the proceedings.
"Sex Court takes a popular television format
and adds a healthy dose of passion, sex, fun and punishment," said Jim English,
president of Playboy Networks Worldwide, in a prepared statement.
In other Playboy news, the network will launch a monthlong
contest in October that will net the winner a guest spot on the network's popular Night
Calls show.
Playboy viewers are encouraged to send an essay describing
their most exciting experience on a couch, along with a picture of themselves and their
couch, English said.
The winner will receive two round-trip plane tickets to Los
Angeles and a spot on the show.
As an incentive to encourage local support, Playboy will
conduct a cable and direct-broadcast satellite systems contest, with the winners receiving
a $1,000 gift certificate to purchase a new couch, the network said.
Playboy will support the promotion with a national radio
buy, a trade-advertising campaign and a free direct-mail postcard.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.