Playboy to Offer Newsmagazine

Continuing its push toward more original adult programming,

Playboy TV will launch a new one-hour documentary/newsmagazine show this month.

The show, Sexcetera, will take a unique look at

stories from around the world centering on sex and sex-related topics, the network said.

The program will feature a group of young writers and

filmmakers who will file reports from the field and provide behind-the-scenes looks at and

personal commentaries on the stories, said Dick Rosetti, president of worldwide production

for Playboy.

"Sexcetera viewers will get to see firsthand

accounts from our team of correspondents, as well as the reporters' own personal

perspectives of the story," Rosetti said. "It's like 60 Minutes

meets [MTV: Music Television's] The Real World."

Sexcetera initially debuted on the adult PPV service

seven years ago. Rosetti said Playboy has since updated the show to give it a more current

look and feel. The network will tie in promotion of the series with a Playboy-produced Web

site carrying the Sexcetera moniker.

"We're hoping that the renewed interest in the

show will drive our buy-rates," Rosetti said.

The series is the fourth original show on the network,

following the debuts of Sex Court, Naughty Amateur Home Videos and Night

Calls. Rosetti said the network has four more original shows on the drawing board, but

he declined to be more specific.

Overall, about 75 percent of Playboy's programming in

November is original fare.

"Nobody else is doing this type of programming,"

he said. "Nobody can be as sexually explicit with our stories or our reporting."