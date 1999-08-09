Playboy to Launch New Original Series

Continuing its development of original pay-per-view

programming, Playboy TV will launch a reality series later this year similar to the

popular Star Search theme.

The Sexy Girl Next Door will offer everyday women the

opportunity to appear on the network. "The girls featured are all legitimate

[amateur] contestants, and they will reflect the profile of America," Playboy

Worldwide president Jim English said.

Each episode will feature a competition among several women

chosen from intimate photos sent in to the network, although it's unclear how the women

will compete.

Each monthly "winner" will be featured in an

eight-minute video pictorial and entered into a quarterly semifinal competition, Playboy

said. Each quarterly winner will then contend for the title of "Sexy Girl Next

Door."

The show will join nearly one-dozen other original

adult-PPV series that Playboy has created to set itself apart from traditional,

movie-based adult services. "It continues the reality-based programs that Playboy has

developed for the PPV adult category," English said.

Along with TheSexy Girl Next Door, the

company is also looking to spin off its popular Night Calls franchise later this

winter, although English would not reveal specific details about the proposed show.

Also, the network's sex/news show, Sexcetera, will

likely expand to a monthly format from its current quarterly format, English said.

In an effort to tout its original programs, Playboy is

offering affiliates a national promotion Aug. 18 or 20 called "Sizzlin'

Sampler," previewing the adult network's original programming.

Although Playboy runs preview promotions twice per year,

this is the first time it is running hosted samples of its most popular shows -- including

10-minute segments of its original movies, plus Night Calls Live, Sex Court,

Playmates and Naughty Amateur Home Videos -- the network said.