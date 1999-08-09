Playboy to Launch New Original Series
Continuing its development of original pay-per-view
programming, Playboy TV will launch a reality series later this year similar to the
popular Star Search theme.
The Sexy Girl Next Door will offer everyday women the
opportunity to appear on the network. "The girls featured are all legitimate
[amateur] contestants, and they will reflect the profile of America," Playboy
Worldwide president Jim English said.
Each episode will feature a competition among several women
chosen from intimate photos sent in to the network, although it's unclear how the women
will compete.
Each monthly "winner" will be featured in an
eight-minute video pictorial and entered into a quarterly semifinal competition, Playboy
said. Each quarterly winner will then contend for the title of "Sexy Girl Next
Door."
The show will join nearly one-dozen other original
adult-PPV series that Playboy has created to set itself apart from traditional,
movie-based adult services. "It continues the reality-based programs that Playboy has
developed for the PPV adult category," English said.
Along with TheSexy Girl Next Door, the
company is also looking to spin off its popular Night Calls franchise later this
winter, although English would not reveal specific details about the proposed show.
Also, the network's sex/news show, Sexcetera, will
likely expand to a monthly format from its current quarterly format, English said.
In an effort to tout its original programs, Playboy is
offering affiliates a national promotion Aug. 18 or 20 called "Sizzlin'
Sampler," previewing the adult network's original programming.
Although Playboy runs preview promotions twice per year,
this is the first time it is running hosted samples of its most popular shows -- including
10-minute segments of its original movies, plus Night Calls Live, Sex Court,
Playmates and Naughty Amateur Home Videos -- the network said.
