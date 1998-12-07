Playboy Buys Out U.K. Partner, Plans Merger

Anaheim, Calif. -- Playboy Enterprises Inc. has taken full

ownership of the British version of the Playboy Channel, which it plans to merge with

another U.K. adult service next year.

Before the announcement, the satellite platform British Sky

Broadcasting had owned 30 percent of the channel, U.K. programmer Flextech plc owned 51

percent and Playboy owned 19 percent.

"Sky and Flextech have sold their shares to

Playboy," Jim English, president of Playboy TV Networks, said last week at the

Western Show here. Playboy said it paid $9 million for the 81 percent of the channel it

didn't own.

English also disclosed that once Playboy's acquisition of

Spice Entertainment Cos. Inc. is completed, the U.K. version of Playboy will be merged

with Spice's The Adult Channel. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first

quarter of next year, and the service is being inherited by Playboy as part of the deal.

The merger of Playboy and The Adult Channel should be

completed as early as mid-spring, he added.

The Adult Channel is a homegrown U.K. service, which

launched before Playboy entered the British market.

As a combined service, the new channel will compete with a

third U.K. adult programmer, Television X.

"We will wind up being a much stronger, much more

cohesively programmed service," said English, who declined to provide subscriber

counts for either Playboy or The Adult Channel in Britain.

Playboy Channel in the United Kingdom is still losing

money, but the losses are moderate, according to public financial documents from Flextech.

English described the channel as "making headway."

He wouldn't say whether Playboy expects to take on

additional investors again in its U.K. operations.