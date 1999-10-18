Pixelon, Rampt Stack Up as Broadband-Content Powers

Two new entities are about to debut in the broadband

Internet sector with the potential to shake things up among the dominant portals and

content providers, assuming that they can live up to their claims.

Touting the most ambitious agenda of the two, Pixelon Inc.

said it has lowered the bit rate for achieving delivery of full-screen,

30-frame-per-second video over the Internet to 300 kilobits per second to 500 kbps, and it

will soon cut it further.

While the company has been sharing its technical expertise

in select applications -- such as music videos at VH1's Web site -- it is planning to

make a play as a provider of content, reserving its compression and related technologies

for itself in order to gain an edge over more established competitors.

On another track, Hollywood-based start-up Rampt is

preparing to launch a multimedia search engine that will find and organize all content on

the Web that fits its definition of "broadband." Rampt, which is going into

beta-release with its site Nov. 15, has contracted with Road Runner to be a presence in

the latter's audio/video "Extreme" section, Rampt CEO Moody Glasgow said.

"What we've created is a means of detecting

media-rich files and organizing them into categories that make it easier for end-users to

find what they're interested in," Glasgow said. "At the Road Runner site,

we will be a door to the Web domain outside of Road Runner that gives their customers easy

access to content that's suited to their access capabilities."

Rampt, which applied for two patents on its technology,

sorts through the vast base of Web sites for the less than 1 percent of content that meets

its definition of broadband.

In the case of video, this means anything designed to

stream at about 200 kbps or better, delivering 15 fps to 20 fps at a resolution of 320 by

240 pixels, or one-quarter screen, Glasgow said.

"It wouldn't make sense to set the bar any

higher, because even where cable or DSL [digital subscriber line] customers have

higher-speed access, the backbone and other network elements are not consistently capable

of delivering higher-quality video," he noted.

Glasgow said an example of how the search engine sorts

material to simplify access would be an instance where a user chooses the singer Madonna

as the subject.

"Maybe we'll say we've found eight video

clips, eight audios, four interviews, two live concerts and a movie trailer," he

said. "Once you decide you want live concerts, we'll give you descriptions of

the concerts and a direct link to them."

The privately held company is also developing personalized

profile capabilities that allow users to describe themselves and their tastes so that

Rampt can deliver information about sites that might be of interest as new content goes

online, Glasgow said.

The year-old company has lined up about six sponsors

identified with various search categories in exchange for their backing, he added.

Advertising and other means of garnering revenues will follow, he said.

Pixelon, based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., is preparing

an introductory splash a little ahead of Rampt, Oct. 29, with a kickoff concert featuring

The Who, Tony Bennett, the Dixie Chicks and several other prominent artists, president

Steve Curtis said.

"We wanted to do something that demonstrated our

strength within the entertainment community, so we're doing this concert as an

Internet event and reselling it for later distribution through TV and cable," Curtis

added.

Pixelon, with $20 million from an initial round of

financing, has taken a comprehensive approach to providing broadband content, starting

with development of its own encoding and compression techniques, Curtis said. "We

have some very talented people working on this technology who were involved in creating

the DVD chip," he added.

Where other suppliers of compression technology have set

750 kbps as a target for hitting MPEG-1-quality video next year, Pixelon said it can

already do full-screen, 30-fps video at 300 kbps to 500 kbps, and it will dramatically

reduce that rate by year's end.

Pixelon's player is one of the options -- along with

RealNetworks Inc.'s "G2," Apple Computer Inc.'s "QuickTime"

and Microsoft Corp.'s "NetShow" -- available for downloading videos from

VH1's site.

Users who pick the MPEG-1-encoded Pixelon version are

linked to Pixelon's site. They get the full-screen version of the videos in streaming

mode if they have broadband access. If they're in dial-up mode, they can download

them to cache for full-screen playback.

In a sign of broadband-content demand, even though most

users coming to VH1's video-clip section are on dial-up links, most traffic is going

to Pixelon. This means users would rather sit through 45-minute downloads for full-screen,

CD-quality audio than view real-time clips at lower quality.

Pixelon has also developed its own encryption technology to

allow suppliers of content to protect their material from duplication.

And the company has a three-year agreement with Sprint

Communications Co. to colocate distribution nodes with Internet switch sites. Pixelon

liked Sprint's OC-48 (2.5-gigabit-per-second), multicasting and high-speed routing

capabilities, founder and chief technology officer Michael Fenne said.

"When searching for an ISP [Internet-service

provider], we looked for one that not only understood the technical and bandwidth

requirements we needed, but, more important, one that understood and embraced our vision

of replacing network television," Fenne added.

Pixelon is also preparing to establish satellite-networking

support for delivering broadband content to the ring networks it is putting in place in

major metropolitan regions, officials said. The company has implemented local-ring

networks in eight markets with the goal of handling up to 500,000 simultaneous hits by

Nov. 1, Curtis said.

Pixelon is working with about 35 producers to develop a

wide range of material for its broadband site, with special attention to the interactive

and personalized nature of viewing on PC screens versus television, Curtis said.

The company also has a reservoir of 320 TV specials that it

has reconstituted for Web access, an electronic-commerce component and other elements that

will round out its content venue at launch time.