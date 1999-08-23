Pirates Trip Over Web

Los Angeles -- In the end, it was a cable pirate's

dedication to technical support that led to the raid of two Web-based sellers of doctored

set-top converters.

Cable investigators used the area code listed with the

tech-support number to ferret out the Moreno Valley, Calif., location of Cable Converter

Concepts, which did business on the Web using the name "testchip."

The business drew the attention of investigators from

MediaOne Group Inc. in a simple way: Mike Bates, director of security for the

company's Southern California region, did a browser search on the phrase, "cable

descramblers," and the Moreno Valley business topped the list of several-thousand

sites.

The locations of Web-based businesses are frequently hidden

because of the use of 800 numbers. But this online firm listed a second number for use by

customers to report problems with their purchases.

MediaOne began its investigation about four months ago, and

it quickly received additional information on the site from General Instrument Corp.,

which was also looking into it.

The MSO took its information to the Moreno Valley Police

Department and conducted surveillance for two months before law enforcement sought the

warrants that were served last week.

MediaOne officials got more than they expected. During the

investigation, officials said, a man they identified as the office manager of Cable

Converter Concepts, Charles Balan, proved the adage that there is no honor among (alleged)

thieves.

Balan took the Cable Converter Concepts idea and opened his

own competing shop, identified by authorities alternately as High-Tech or High-Tek

Converter Labs. It does business on the Web under the "testcube" name.

Officers raided Balan's residence last Wednesday, as

well as the home rented by the principal of Cable Converter Concepts, identified by

authorities as Nathaniel Biely, and the home of a third associate in nearby Romoland.

These communities are located 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Police arrested Balan for violation of a state law

prohibiting the manufacturing of devices designed to receive unauthorized cable-TV

signals. A second man, Brian Fulk, was detained after he arrived at the scene and

identified himself as an employee of Cable Converter Concepts.

During the searches, officers found a sophisticated

modification lab at the home allegedly rented by Biely -- an operation that took up all of

the space on the second floor.

Also discovered were doctored converters that appeared to

have been stolen from both MediaOne and AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, both

of which operate cable systems in the immediate area.

Raw materials worth about $400,000 wholesale were recovered

from the locations, and investigators said the stock on hand would have potentially

brought the pirates more than $1 million.

According to written records viewed during the raid, the

Moreno Valley men had national businesses. Indeed, packages were labeled and ready to go

to New York and New Jersey, investigators said.

Not only were piracy tools for analog boxes found, but

bogus Digital Satellite System smart cards were seen, Bates said. No signs of

digital-cable piracy were immediately apparent.

Neighbors said they called Biely and told him to come home

when they saw police at his house. He is still at large.

MediaOne notified the press about its intended raid in an

effort to garner publicity for its anti-theft efforts.

But the operator learned a lesson that other systems should

examine before launching a media blitz. The Moreno Valley Police Department and its sister

agency, the Riverside Sheriff's Department, put the kibosh on full coverage of the

raid, citing a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit. Ironically,

that decision was triggered by cable coverage.

The decision, Berger vs. Hanlon, concluded that the

media had violated personal-property rights when producers for Cable News Network reached

an agreement with federal law enforcement to participate in a Montana raid.

The news agency sought footage for an environmental show

that would prove that Montana ranchers were poisoning eagles. The ranchers sued, and the

Ninth Circuit found that the media, by participating in the raid, had become

"government actors" and violated the ranchers' Fourth Amendment property

rights.

Riverside County authorities interpreted the ruling to mean

that the press could not even be on the public street as the warrants were executed, and

they threatened press with arrest if they stepped on the homeowner's property after

the search.