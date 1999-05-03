Perth Pops Up at Henson TV

Los Angeles -- Rod Perth, former president of entertainment

for USA Networks Inc., has been named president of Jim Henson Television Group Worldwide,

officials said last week.

Perth, who left USA last July, will be responsible for all

of the Henson group's television operations on a worldwide basis.

He basically fills the slot left open when Margaret Loesch

exited the company last fall to become CEO of Odyssey Channel, which is partly owned by

Jim Henson and Hallmark Entertainment.

"This is a splendid opportunity," Perth said,

adding that his mandate is to develop programming for the broadcast networks, cable and

syndication.

Perth will also have oversight of Henson's interests

in Odyssey and the international Kermit Channel. But Perth stressed that Loesch will run

Odyssey, although Jim Henson TV will develop shows for the network.

Perth left USA after chairman Barry Diller brought his own

programming executive, Stephen Chao, to the network. Before joining USA, Perth had been

CBS' vice president of late-night programming.

Perth will report to Brian Henson, co-president and CEO of

the Jim Henson Co., and Charles Rivkin, co-president and chief operating officer.