Perth Pops Up at Henson TV
By Linda Moss
Los Angeles -- Rod Perth, former president of entertainment
for USA Networks Inc., has been named president of Jim Henson Television Group Worldwide,
officials said last week.
Perth, who left USA last July, will be responsible for all
of the Henson group's television operations on a worldwide basis.
He basically fills the slot left open when Margaret Loesch
exited the company last fall to become CEO of Odyssey Channel, which is partly owned by
Jim Henson and Hallmark Entertainment.
"This is a splendid opportunity," Perth said,
adding that his mandate is to develop programming for the broadcast networks, cable and
syndication.
Perth will also have oversight of Henson's interests
in Odyssey and the international Kermit Channel. But Perth stressed that Loesch will run
Odyssey, although Jim Henson TV will develop shows for the network.
Perth left USA after chairman Barry Diller brought his own
programming executive, Stephen Chao, to the network. Before joining USA, Perth had been
CBS' vice president of late-night programming.
Perth will report to Brian Henson, co-president and CEO of
the Jim Henson Co., and Charles Rivkin, co-president and chief operating officer.
