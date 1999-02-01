Peoples Choice Takes on Cox in Phoenix

People's Choice TV Corp. (PCTV) is launching a two-way

wireless-Internet service in Phoenix within one month that it hopes will unseat Cox

Communications Inc.'s Cox@Home as the leader in the city's high-speed-data

market.

PCTV plans to officially launch the service in late

February or early March, as part of its "SpeedChoice" wireless-Internet service.

SpeedChoice has been available as a one-way service in the

Phoenix area since May, and it has already signed on about 1,800 subscribers, said Michael

Whalen, chief financial officer at Stamford, Conn.-based PCTV.

The service utilizes multichannel multipoint distribution

service -- a microwave technology that transmits video and data signals through the air.

However, MMDS has serious line-of-sight constraints, and customers must have virtually

obstacle-free paths between their homes and the main transmission tower.

Although the one-way SpeedChoice service has been

successful -- Whalen said it has already outpaced U S West's "MegaBit"

digital-subscriber-line service in Phoenix -- it requires a dedicated telephone line for

the upstream path to the headend. The new two-way service would eliminate the need for

that phone line.

Whalen said a few customers already have the two-way

service in Phoenix, but it will not be readily available until the official launch. As a

two-way service, SpeedChoice will have three upstream speeds: 33.6 kilobits per second,

128 kbps and 256 kbps. Downstream speeds will range from 1 megabit per second to 2 mbps.

Although pricing for the two-way service has not been

finalized, Whalen said that at least initially, the 33.6-kbps and 128-kbps services will

be priced comparably to SpeedChoice's one-way service -- $34.95 per month, plus an

additional monthly charge of $9.95 to lease the wireless cable modem.

Whalen said SpeedChoice can reach 90 percent of the homes

in Phoenix. That is better than U S West, which can reach between 35 percent and 50

percent of the homes in the area, and better than Cox, as its Cox@Home service is

available to about 40 percent of homes.

Cox officials did not return seeking comment.

Whalen admitted that the situation could change

dramatically when Cox completes its system upgrade in Phoenix. However, he hopes that the

advantage of being able to reach a greater number of homes now with two-way service will

help it competitively.

"We want to come out of 1999 with more residential

Internet customers than @Home [Network] and U S West in Phoenix," Whalen added.

PCTV also plans to offer a 128-channel digital-video

service to customers in Phoenix at around the same time that the two-way Internet service

is launched. Although the company has not set pricing for the video service, Whalen said

it could be bundled at a discount with the Internet offering.

However, PCTV will not push the video offering heavily, and

it will only provide it to Internet customers who request it.

"Cox is known as the cable and video provider that

also provides Internet service," Whalen said. "We want to be known as the

data-communications company that also has a video product."

PCTV plans to roll out SpeedChoice service in Salt Lake

City, Chicago and possibly Tucson, Ariz., by the second half of this year. Whalen said the

initial launches will be with one-way service, eventually moving to two-way.

The Chicago market will be the only exception, staying at

one-way service, because it will be targeted strictly to business customers.