People
BNN
Linda Corradina has joined BNN in the newly created
position of vice president of development. She had been senior vice president of news and
specials at MTV: Music Television.
CARTOON
Mark Norman has been promoted to vice president of
business operations at Cartoon Network, from director of business operations. Michael
Ouweleen has been promoted to senior vice president and creative director, from
creative director.
CHARTER
Wendy R. Rasmussen has joined Charter Communications
Inc. as vice president, marketing, Western region. She had been director, system
operations, outer markets at MediaOne.
COX
Shelli Osborn has been named director of customer
operations at Cox Communications Inc.'s Cox-Louisiana. She had been director, call-center
operations at Cox's corporate office in Atlanta.
ENCORE
Gita Sargrad Terry has joined Encore Media Group as
vice president of business affairs. She had held the same title at Orbit Communications
Co.
FOX
Tom Snethen has joined Fox Sports Southwest as
director of affiliate sales and marketing. Snethen had been Southwest director of sales at
Classic Sports Network. Brian Decker has joined Fox Sports South as affiliate-sales
account executive. Decker had been manager of affiliate relations at Odyssey.
GOLF
The Golf Channel has promoted Ben Lord to vice
president, sponsorship sales, from national sales manager. Chuck Pumphrey has been
promoted to Southeast regional vice president, from regional director. Christopher Swan
has been promoted to Northeast regional vice president.
ICTV
Jennifer Lee has joined ICTV as director of
strategic relations. She had been senior manager of strategic relations at NEC Corp.'s
computer-systems division.
JONES
Jeffrey C. Wayne has been promoted to president of
Jones International Networks' JIN Cable Programming Networks unit. He had been vice
president and chief operating officer of cable-network operations at JIN.
MATRIXX
Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co.'s Matrixx Marketing Inc. unit
has named Michael T. Capizzi vice president of training and marketing support.
Capizzi had been senior director of sales training and development.
MEDIAONE
Mina Bush has been named vice president of customer
marketing at MediaOne. She had been head of telephony marketing.
NBC
Peter Mann has been named vice president, national
sales at NBC Cable Networks. He had been vice president, Western region.
RASCO
Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp. has promoted Kim Norris
to vice president of local ad sales, from director of New York ad sales.
REQUEST
Jane Shanley has rejoined Request Television as
regional vice president, sales and affiliate relations, Northeast region. She had been
with America's Voice. Also in the sales and affiliate-relations department, Maribel
Maldonado has been promoted to senior director of the mid-Atlantic region, and Shannon
Cook has been promoted to sales coordinator. Lori Connolly has been promoted to
manager, research, from research supervisor. Heidi Petersen has been promoted to
manager, marketing, from marketing supervisor. Debbie Ramsey has been promoted to
marketing supervisor, from marketing coordinator. Teri Van Gilder has joined
Request as marketing supervisor. Steve Collins and Brian Yowell have both
been promoted to marketing coordinator. Chantel Imbrogno has been named manager,
employee relations and administration. She had been paralegal. Krongjit Chatuparisoot
has been promoted to supervisor of special projects, Reiss Media International, from
coordinator.
SCTE
Hugh Long has joined the Society of Cable
Telecommunications Engineers as manager of curriculum development. Long had been a
technical trainer at Tele-Communications Inc.
TRILOGY
Tom Malson has joined Trilogy Communications Inc. as
Western regional sales manager for the CATV-coaxial-cable-products division. Malson had
been director of sales and marketing for COM2000.
TVC
Lawrence N. White has joined TVC Inc. in the newly
created position of vice president, purchasing. White had been vice president of
operations at Itochu Cable Services.
TVN
Ray Pearson has joined TVN Entertainment Corp. in
the newly created position of director, affiliate operations. He had been regional
director, MSO sales and distribution, Western region at PrimeStar Partners L.P.
21ST CENTURY
Robert J. Currey has joined 21st Century Telecom
Group Inc. as president and chief operating officer. Currey had been group president,
telecommunications services at McLeodUSA.
UNIVISION
Sylvia R. Esquivel has been named senior vice
president and general counsel at Univision Communications Inc. She had been acting general
counsel.
VIEWER'S CHOICE
Pam Edmonds has been named manager, movie and event
promotion at Viewer's Choice. She had been executive assistant to president Jim Heyworth. Stephen
Ford-Peters has joined Viewer's Choice as associate writer/producer, video promotions.
He had been writer/producer and associate producer at VH1.
WILLIAMS VYVX
Michael Schlesier has been named vice president of
marketing at Williams Vyvx Services, formerly Vyvx Inc. Schlesier had been director of
sports services.
