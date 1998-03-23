BNN

Linda Corradina has joined BNN in the newly created

position of vice president of development. She had been senior vice president of news and

specials at MTV: Music Television.

CARTOON

Mark Norman has been promoted to vice president of

business operations at Cartoon Network, from director of business operations. Michael

Ouweleen has been promoted to senior vice president and creative director, from

creative director.

CHARTER

Wendy R. Rasmussen has joined Charter Communications

Inc. as vice president, marketing, Western region. She had been director, system

operations, outer markets at MediaOne.

COX

Shelli Osborn has been named director of customer

operations at Cox Communications Inc.'s Cox-Louisiana. She had been director, call-center

operations at Cox's corporate office in Atlanta.

ENCORE

Gita Sargrad Terry has joined Encore Media Group as

vice president of business affairs. She had held the same title at Orbit Communications

Co.

FOX

Tom Snethen has joined Fox Sports Southwest as

director of affiliate sales and marketing. Snethen had been Southwest director of sales at

Classic Sports Network. Brian Decker has joined Fox Sports South as affiliate-sales

account executive. Decker had been manager of affiliate relations at Odyssey.

GOLF

The Golf Channel has promoted Ben Lord to vice

president, sponsorship sales, from national sales manager. Chuck Pumphrey has been

promoted to Southeast regional vice president, from regional director. Christopher Swan

has been promoted to Northeast regional vice president.

ICTV

Jennifer Lee has joined ICTV as director of

strategic relations. She had been senior manager of strategic relations at NEC Corp.'s

computer-systems division.

JONES

Jeffrey C. Wayne has been promoted to president of

Jones International Networks' JIN Cable Programming Networks unit. He had been vice

president and chief operating officer of cable-network operations at JIN.

MATRIXX

Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co.'s Matrixx Marketing Inc. unit

has named Michael T. Capizzi vice president of training and marketing support.

Capizzi had been senior director of sales training and development.

MEDIAONE

Mina Bush has been named vice president of customer

marketing at MediaOne. She had been head of telephony marketing.

NBC

Peter Mann has been named vice president, national

sales at NBC Cable Networks. He had been vice president, Western region.

RASCO

Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp. has promoted Kim Norris

to vice president of local ad sales, from director of New York ad sales.

REQUEST

Jane Shanley has rejoined Request Television as

regional vice president, sales and affiliate relations, Northeast region. She had been

with America's Voice. Also in the sales and affiliate-relations department, Maribel

Maldonado has been promoted to senior director of the mid-Atlantic region, and Shannon

Cook has been promoted to sales coordinator. Lori Connolly has been promoted to

manager, research, from research supervisor. Heidi Petersen has been promoted to

manager, marketing, from marketing supervisor. Debbie Ramsey has been promoted to

marketing supervisor, from marketing coordinator. Teri Van Gilder has joined

Request as marketing supervisor. Steve Collins and Brian Yowell have both

been promoted to marketing coordinator. Chantel Imbrogno has been named manager,

employee relations and administration. She had been paralegal. Krongjit Chatuparisoot

has been promoted to supervisor of special projects, Reiss Media International, from

coordinator.

SCTE

Hugh Long has joined the Society of Cable

Telecommunications Engineers as manager of curriculum development. Long had been a

technical trainer at Tele-Communications Inc.

TRILOGY

Tom Malson has joined Trilogy Communications Inc. as

Western regional sales manager for the CATV-coaxial-cable-products division. Malson had

been director of sales and marketing for COM2000.

TVC

Lawrence N. White has joined TVC Inc. in the newly

created position of vice president, purchasing. White had been vice president of

operations at Itochu Cable Services.

TVN

Ray Pearson has joined TVN Entertainment Corp. in

the newly created position of director, affiliate operations. He had been regional

director, MSO sales and distribution, Western region at PrimeStar Partners L.P.

21ST CENTURY

Robert J. Currey has joined 21st Century Telecom

Group Inc. as president and chief operating officer. Currey had been group president,

telecommunications services at McLeodUSA.

UNIVISION

Sylvia R. Esquivel has been named senior vice

president and general counsel at Univision Communications Inc. She had been acting general

counsel.

VIEWER'S CHOICE

Pam Edmonds has been named manager, movie and event

promotion at Viewer's Choice. She had been executive assistant to president Jim Heyworth. Stephen

Ford-Peters has joined Viewer's Choice as associate writer/producer, video promotions.

He had been writer/producer and associate producer at VH1.

WILLIAMS VYVX

Michael Schlesier has been named vice president of

marketing at Williams Vyvx Services, formerly Vyvx Inc. Schlesier had been director of

sports services.