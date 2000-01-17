Pegasus Buys Golden Sky for $1 Billion

In a deal valued at $1 billion, Pegasus Communications

Corp. announced plans last week to acquire fellow DirecTV Inc. programming reseller Golden

Sky Holdings Inc.

Pegasus agreed to give Golden Sky shareholders 6.5 million

shares of its class-A common stock, valued early last week at $632 million, and it will

assume Golden Sky's approximately $373 million in debt and liabilities.

Pegasus and Golden Sky are the two largest direct-broadcast

satellite affiliates of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, which struck a

deal with DirecTV in the early 1990s for exclusive rights to sell DirecTV in certain rural

territories. Between the two companies, Pegasus and Golden Sky serve roughly 1.1 million

of the 1.4 million NRTC DBS subscribers.

A spokesman for the NRTC said last week that its board of

directors must approve the Pegasus deal, as it does all contract transfers.

Over the past several years, both Pegasus and Golden Sky

have aggressively gone after smaller NRTC territory-holders. The Golden Sky acquisition

last week had been widely anticipated.

The Pegasus announcement "was not a surprise at

all," said Lehman Brothers Inc. analyst Bob Berzins, who applauded the deal. "It

gives the company that much more mass, that much more credibility."

Pegasus chairman Mark Pagon suggested that he and Golden

Sky chairman Rodney Weary had talked about a possible deal for more than one year, but

Golden Sky's announcement last fall that it would initiate an initial public offering

delayed the negotiations. The IPO never happened.

Pagon suggested last week that Pegasus would continue

consolidating the remaining NRTC territory-holders.

"I don't see any change in our appetite," he

said. "If anything, this may accelerate the process. Small members may see it as a

good time to get out."

Pagon said Pegasus has more access to the capital needed to

help grow its DBS business than smaller players do.

According to Berzins, the Golden Sky acquisition helps to

position Pegasus for the long term, and it also makes the company an attractive takeover

target should DirecTV attempt to buy it. "Larger companies [like DirecTV] are not

necessarily good at assembling smaller companies," he added.

Pagon denied that his company's acquisitions were

merely an attempt to dress up Pegasus for a takeover. "We're positioning

ourselves for the long term," he said. "This really positions us to be one of

two major players in this area of the world."

Pegasus outsells DBS competitor EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s Dish Network systems more than two to one in Pegasus markets, Pagon said.

But like other NRTC affiliates selling DirecTV,

Pegasus' long-term DBS plans are hindered by uncertainties over the NRTC's

contract with DirecTV, which is set to expire within a few years.

As the contract stands now, DirecTV does not allow NRTC

affiliates to sell all of its programming beamed from the core service at 101 degrees west

longitude, with exceptions including Home Box Office feeds.

The NRTC took DirecTV to court over the matter last summer.

And last week, Pegasus and Golden Sky filed a class-action suit to protect their

companies' individual interests in the matter.

"I don't think we're plowing new

ground" with the class-action suit, Pagon said. "We wanted to make sure all of

the procedural bases were covered."

Berzins predicted that the lawsuit would not go to court,

and that it would be resolved either through a settlement or with DirecTV buying Pegasus.

DBS is a fundamental part of Pegasus' business going

forward. The company exited the cable-television business altogether last week, selling

its Puerto Rico cable system to Centennial de Puerto Rico, a unit of Centennial Cellular

Corp., for $170 million in cash. Pegasus still operates 10 broadcast stations in the

United States.

Pagon said Pegasus would use the funds from the

cable-system sale to aggressively market digital-satellite services. "We're

committed to providing satellite-delivered service," he added, "and cable is

perceived to be a distraction to that mission."

In addition to DirecTV programming, Pegasus plans to

introduce interactive services over satellite to both the TV and the PC sometime later

this year.

Last week Pegasus announced that it had made a controlling

investment in Personalized Media Communications LLC, a technology company that owns

licenses for satellite-delivery functionality such as local insertions.

"We consider their intellectual property as key to the

future," Pagon said, adding that the technology will allow Pegasus to customize

programming for individual viewers.

Pegasus' share price was up nearly 10 percent last

Tuesday following the various news reports, closing at $106.63. But the stock dropped more

than 11 percent Wednesday, followed by a modest rise Thursday morning.

The company said last Wednesday that it is offering $175

million in convertible preferred stock in a private offering to qualified institutional

buyers.