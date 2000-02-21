Pegasus Amends DirecTV Lawsuit

Pegasus Communications Corp. chairman Marshall Pagon

confirmed last week that the company has amended its recent lawsuit against DirecTV Inc.

to include new charges of restraint of trade.

Pagon claimed that DirecTV illegally used Pegasus'

customer list to access subscriber data, then used that information to enforce an illegal

DirecTV receiver-quota system with Pegasus dealers and other retailers that work with

members of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative.

In the amended suit, filed Feb. 11 in U.S. District Court

in Los Angeles, Pegasus and fellow NRTC affiliate Golden Sky Systems Inc. asked DirecTV to

cease and desist from all illegal practices.

"We have done nothing to interfere with their business

or the business of any NRTC members," DirecTV spokesman Bob Marsocci said last week.

Pagon said the quota system -- which limits the number of

DirecTV receivers certain retailers can sell into NRTC territories -- has resulted in

severely limited product supplies starting last fall and going into the beginning of this

year.

The industrywide product shortage was exacerbated by

DirecTV's drive to convert its former PrimeStar Inc. medium-power customers to its

high-power service as quickly as possible.

Pagon claimed that DirecTV initiated the quota system

because it had no effective way to monitor a dealer-incentive program to determine whether

distributors were selling equipment into DirecTV- or NRTC-controlled territories. Some

rural dealers sell to homes both within and outside of NRTC territories.