Peak Picks OSS for Data
By Staff
Denver -- Peak Cablevision, a cable operator based here
with 114,000 homes passed in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region, gave a five-year nod
to Online System Services Inc. last week for high-speed-data turnkey services.
Terms of the agreement, while not specifically disclosed,
will include software sales and revenue sharing, OSS executives said.
Peak plans to initially deploy the service in its
14,500-subscriber Enid, Okla., system, which also services Vance Air Force Base and
several colleges.
Scott Fisher, vice president of corporate development for
Peak, said in a prepared statement that the MSO is "committed to an aggressive,
long-term strategy to roll out high-speed access and data services throughout our
network." He added that OSS' "i2u" software will help Peak to deliver
local content and community-building features.
Peak plans to kick off a marketing campaign shortly,
promoting high-speed Internet access as a "unique holiday gift."
