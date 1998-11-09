Peak Picks OSS for Data

Denver -- Peak Cablevision, a cable operator based here

with 114,000 homes passed in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region, gave a five-year nod

to Online System Services Inc. last week for high-speed-data turnkey services.

Terms of the agreement, while not specifically disclosed,

will include software sales and revenue sharing, OSS executives said.

Peak plans to initially deploy the service in its

14,500-subscriber Enid, Okla., system, which also services Vance Air Force Base and

several colleges.

Scott Fisher, vice president of corporate development for

Peak, said in a prepared statement that the MSO is "committed to an aggressive,

long-term strategy to roll out high-speed access and data services throughout our

network." He added that OSS' "i2u" software will help Peak to deliver

local content and community-building features.

Peak plans to kick off a marketing campaign shortly,

promoting high-speed Internet access as a "unique holiday gift."