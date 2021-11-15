Peacock's Long-Awaited Euro Rollout on Sky Starts in the UK and Ireland Tuesday
Introduction to Sky and NOW customers will add global customer reach for NBU's struggling OTT venture
Comcast and NBCUniversal will finally begin deployment of their struggling streaming venture, Peacock, in Europe, when it deploys on Comcast-owned Sky and NOW pay TV services in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday.
“Following its successful phased launch in the U.S., we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky,” said Lee Raftery, managing director for NBCU in Europe, Middle East & Africa. “Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”
NBCU didn't announce updated subscriber figures for Peacock during Comcast's Q4 earnings call last month. The service had 54 million sign-ups across its free and paid tiers as of the end of Q2, NBCU said, and around 20 million active users. It's unknown how many folks pay for the $4.99 Peacock Premium and $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus, but it's not enough.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.