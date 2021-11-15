Peacock's Long-Awaited Euro Rollout on Sky Starts in the UK and Ireland Tuesday

Comcast and NBCUniversal will finally begin deployment of their struggling streaming venture, Peacock, in Europe, when it deploys on Comcast-owned Sky and NOW pay TV services in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday.

“Following its successful phased launch in the U.S., we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky,” said Lee Raftery, managing director for NBCU in Europe, Middle East & Africa. “Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”

NBCU didn't announce updated subscriber figures for Peacock during Comcast's Q4 earnings call last month. The service had 54 million sign-ups across its free and paid tiers as of the end of Q2, NBCU said, and around 20 million active users. It's unknown how many folks pay for the $4.99 Peacock Premium and $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus, but it's not enough.