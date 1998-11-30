Pay Nets Eye Land Grab For Titles

The three leading premium networks are squabbling about

which has the best movie studio contracts -- and by extension the largest stable of

blockbuster films -- moving into the next century.

Home Box Office, Showtime and Encore Media Group's

Starz! are trying to lock in long-term distribution deals with moviemakers. The land grab

has left Showtime with what some say are a dangerously small number of studios to depend

on for hits, and Starz! scrambling to sign on independent studios before anyone else does.

Premium may be cable's most mature sector. With few

American homes left unwired, growth in premium subscribers now comes mainly from upgrading

basic-only households rather than new subscribers. That makes movies even more of a killer

application than they've been at any time since cable's earliest days.

Output deals (contracts giving premium networks access to

the pay window for all of a studio's releases about 18 months after they leave

theaters) are preferable to strict cash- for-titles deals. In the latter, networks are

forced to pay huge sums for a mix of both movies they don't want, along with hit

titles.

And in the ever-shifting world of movie deals, some

observers say Showtime may be in danger of getting left behind.

The company holds output deals with PolyGram Films, MGM

Studios/United Artists (Goldwyn), and TriStar Pictures. It also has deals with film

boutiques Artisan Entertainment, independent studio Stratosphere, and Dimension Films.

(The latter is a wing of Miramax, whose inventory of horror films including Scream

and Scream2 Starz! turned down due to content concerns when it bought that

distributor's package.)

But two of those deals are in jeopardy. And even though

Showtime will gain access to big titles from fellow Viacom Inc. family member Paramount

Pictures in 1999, the network could find at least some of its stable of big movies cut

off.

The fate of PolyGram Filmed Entertainment remains, for

example, remains uncertain. Seagram Co. Ltd. will complete its acquisition of PolyGram

Holdings late this year. Seagram executives have said they will most likely sell off the

film unit piecemeal, having already unloaded PolyGram's extensive movie library on

MGM.

Meanwhile, Showtime will lose rights to TriStar pictures in

2001, when the network's output deal with the studio expires. According to John

Mizulski, head of marketing for TriStar distribution, that means that "any picture we

release after next summer would not appear on Showtime" under the current contract.

At the same time, executives at HBO have announced they

have obtained the rights to TriStar's pay windows after 2000.HBO already has a

deal with TriStar's corporate sister Columbia Pictures, also owned by Sony.

Industry competitors have made much of the studio shuffle,

alleging that Showtime may get last pick of desirable movies coming to premium networks.

At a gathering with reporters in late October, HBO

president Jeff Bewkes hinted that he believes Showtime lacks adequate studio agreements,

unlike HBO, which, he said, has

"a solid relationship with movie studios well into the

millennium."

Those deals extend to Warner Bros., 20th Century

Fox, Columbia Pictures and DreamWorks SKG to fill its 24 screens (including multiplexing

and dual feeds on Cinemax). In fact, Bewkes said HBO has been busy for the past four years

including video-on-demand agreements in contracts with those studios as the network

prepares for when VOD becomes a reality.

Meanwhile, Bob Leighton, senior vice president of

programming for Encore Media Group, made the same charge in a recent meeting touting

Starz!'s new movie inventory. In explaining the company's security-blanket

strategy of gathering output deals with Universal, New Line Cinema, Fine Line Cinema,

Hollywood/Touchstone Pictures and Miramax, Leighton said, "It helps us sleep at night

because we know come 2000 we'll have this stream of movies coming to us.

"This industry is heavily cyclical, with peaks and

valleys created by studios targeting big premieres for summer and holidays, when teens are

more available. When you find yourself with just a handful of deals, that seasonality can

turn into a real dry spell if the studio fails to produce a stream of money-makers for a

year or two. It's much more cost-efficient to diversify your suppliers and hope you

guess right about which are going to be successful," Leighton said.

In fact, Leighton contended Showtime's alleged lack of

output deals is "part of why [network exececutives] have been focusing on originals.

I think they know it's risky to be a two-studio premium network," he said.

But, Showtime executives strenuously disagreed with those

assessments of their studio output deals.

Matthew Duda, Showtime's vice president of program

acquisitions and planning, said that Showtime's increased emphasis on original movies

is more of a strategic commitment than a lack of planning on the network's part.

"Theatrical films will always be important. But in the

main they'll become less valuable as pay-per-view becomes more prevalent and people

have more of a chance to see them before they get to a premium channel," he said.

"By contrast, original programming is proprietary, it

generates reviews, and I think we're fast reaching a point where consumers expect to

see exclusive, quality originals on premium networks now, and those big movies serve more

as a platform for people to sample our other shows," Duda added.

For her part, Pearlena Igbokwe, director of original

programming for Showtime Entertainment Group, agreed that Showtime is trying to find

alternatives to expensive film titles from major Hollywood studios.

"There's only so much leverage you can get out of

a hit movie that's already been seen in 15 different venues including the flight from

New York to L.A.," Igbokwe said.

Showtime is fully financing 30-to-37 original films,

including 10-to-12 family films, this year alone. The premium network had rolled out a

high-powered image campaign earlier this year, in part to help brand the two or three

original movies it's been premiering each month. In all, Showtime is slated to have aired

35 original films in 1998.

"Historically, we run 50-to-60 movies from theatrical

deals each year. So if we can get that level volume [to mix with originals], we're

happy," Duda said.

Duda pointed out that this year the network will reap

almost 100 films from output deals. And with some 90 studio films coming next year, Duda

said he's happy with the network's movie volume for the next two to three years.

Regarding the fate of its output deal with Polygram, Duda

said, "There's no secret they're trying to restructure. But we're

confident those projects that live on and those that are already finished and in the

pipeline will come to us." For example, Duda said Polygram's James Bond flick Tomorrow

Never Dies and What Dreams May Come will both arrive on Showtime in 1999.

Still, Showtime is unlikely to get sunk with access to

Paramount, the studio that produced Titanic,Deep Impact and The Truman

Show.

And Merrill Lynch analyst Jessica Reif Cohen said Titanic

will likely be a bright spot in the company earnings reports for the next two years,

providing an ample and steady flow of cash from distribution windows to put back into

making more successful pictures.

Industry analyst Larry Gerbrandt, of Paul Kagan Associates,

Inc., agreed. Gerbrandt points out that Hollywood's six largest studios (which

together own a large share of the industry's smaller film studios) are primarily

responsible for driving the pay window market for films.

"Even if Showtime only has deals with Paramount and

MGM, that still accounts for about half of all films released in a given year. Studios

like Dreamworks are responsible for only a handful of movies."

Gerbrandt pointed out that just because a studio released a

film it doesn't mean it owns the rights to subsequent distribution windows. For

example, he said Steven Spielberg's Amblin' Entertainment retains rights to

films it produces and negotiates deals independently of Dreamworks.

As more independent studios obtain funding from investors

not tied to major studies, Gerbrandt said that the number of movie suppliers could

skyrocket, leaving a premium network several possibilities to strike deals, without fear

of an industry lock-out.

For example, Starz! has been going the indie route, having

last month inked a long-term output deal with October Films, now 51 percent owned by

Universal.

Starz! has made cash-for-film deals with indie studios

before, but this time it is clearly hoping its investment in a long-term deal will pay

off.

In fact, Leighton recalls the prophetic deal he struck with

a newly minted Miramax (resulting in rights to the pay window for Good Will Hunting

later this year) when the company was still a small upstart. Though Leighton said the deal

was a risky investment at the time, it has paid off in the same way Leighton hopes his

deal with October Films will too.

Among the slate of Universal's current and upcoming

releases that could also strike gold for Starz! are: the Brad Pitt vehicle Meet Joe

Black;Patch Adams, starring Robin Williams; Babe: Pig in the City, and

director Gus Van Zandt's Psycho remake.

But executives at both HBO and Showtime have said

previously that it's unfair to compare Starz! to either networks, because the

mini-pay service operates on a different economic model making it less dependent on

subscriber numbers and therefore big-name movies.

By contrast, they say most of Starz!'s revenues comes from

a flat MSO fee, which allows it to buy lesser-known, but star-driven, titles rather than

compete head-to-head for more expensive deals. Starz! also targets a different age group

than HBO or Showtime, specializing in romance, family and comedic titles attractive to its

core 25-to-34 year-old audience.

Some critics had contended that Starz! was really missing

the original films that help brand its rivals. The upstart has answered with

co-productions such as The Lady With The Torch, a two-hour documentary from

Columbia Pictures spanning the studio's 75 year history. Starz! will also debut an

original film produced by BET Movies (Funny Valentines), as part of a new slate of

monthly "premieres." Other titles in the pipeline consist mostly of lesser known

films that never made it to theatrical release.

But Showtime's Duda pointed out that his network

isn't necessarily looking for celebrity vehicles to fill its premiere schedule.

Instead, Showtime is more interested in nailing what he calls "guide covers" or

movies that are well-known enough to qualify for the cover slot on network viewing guides.

"The key is having enough deals to get our share of

hits. If we only had 30 films and they were all blockbusters that would be better than

having 150 movies that aren't big hits," he said.

For example, he said Showtime plans to schedule one or two

"cover" movies each month, filling out the rest of its lineup with other

theatricals. Still, Duda said no network can predict with certainty the caliber of studio

films it will get three years down the line.

Analyst Gerbrandt concurred, asking, "would Showtime

like to have more film product? Probably. But output deals are an expensive way to acquire

volume because you've got to pay for the flops as well as the hits. And if a studio

has had a bad run, you could still end up paying for a lot of movies you don't

want."

Instead, as with most other cable networks, Showtime can

invest that money in producing more originals. And while original programming can also be

an expensive prospect, some of that programming has begun to pull down ratings not unlike

expensive theatricals.

For example, HBO executives have long said the $24 million

spent to produce From Earth To The Moon, was equivalent to what they would have

paid for a roster of studio movies -- with one big difference. HBO owns every hour of the

series in perpetuity without fear of expiring contracts, varying quality or troublesome

content.

"HBO really continues to be the leader in the

field," said Mark Todtfeld, a cable analyst at Montgomery Securities, "partly

because they've done a super job of branding and developing original programs that

have developed a steady audience."

Todtfeld pointed out however that his investment firm

recommends both Time Warner (parent company of HBO) as well as Viacom (Showtime's

parent firm) stock.

Kagan analyst Gerbrandt agreed that among premium networks

HBO is likely to keep a healthy lead into the new millenium.

But he was careful to point out, in the hit-or-miss world

of theatrical releases, that could change too.