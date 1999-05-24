Pax TV Adds Four New Originals

New York -- Family-friendly Pax TV will start its

conversion to more original programming this summer, replacing off-network reruns with its

own original series each weeknight at 8 p.m., officials said last week.

In addition to unveiling four new original primetime shows

as part of that new schedule, Pax TV also said it has acquired the domestic rights to Millennium

Live, a 24-hour, live, worldwide New Year's Eve event being engineered by the

producers of Live Aid.

The event is expected to reach 4 billion people -- the

largest audience in TV history -- and it will have a budget of $40 million to $50 million,

with acts from around the globe.

During Pax TV's upfront here, CEO Jeff Sagansky said

that for the 1999-2000 season, the network will begin airing five first-run series at 8

p.m. -- a different one each night -- supplanting the off-network shows that currently run

in that time slot. The new lineup will debut Aug. 23.

The new original shows include two dramas: Hope Island,

which is derived from British series Ballykissangel; and Twice in a Lifetime,from Emmy Award-winning Cagney & Lacey producer Barney Rosenzweig.

Also on the lineup are anthology series Chicken Soup for

the Soul, based on the special Pax TV created from the inspirational book of the same

title;and variety show The Star Machine,from Star Search producer

Al Masini.

All of those series except Hope Island will air at 8

p.m. Hope Island will run at 9 p.m. Sundays.

In addition to new series Twice in a Lifetime, Chicken

Soup for the Soul and Star Machine, Pax TV has also slotted returning primetime

series Little Men and It's a Miracle for 8 p.m.

Sagansky predicted that the new shows would provide a

better lead-in for reruns of Touched by an Angel at 9 p.m. and Diagnosis Murder at

10 p.m.

When its pending deals are closed, Pax TV, which launched

last August, will be carried by 116 TV stations, including 71 owned and operated by Paxson

Communications Corp. The network is also distributed to 15 million cable subscribers in

markets without station affiliates.

During a press conference after the upfront, Sagansky said

Pax TV was meeting its 1.0 ratings guarantee to advertisers at this point, and it would

increase that guarantee for the new season.

Pax TV plans to spend between $30 million and $35 million

to promote its programming for the coming season, he added.

Sagansky said Pax TV is meeting society's

"burning hunger for value-based entertainment."

Referring to the shootings in Littleton, Colo., and the

current microscope on the relationship between TV and violence, Sagansky added, "All

that has happened in Washington and the country has put us much more on the radar."

In describing Pax TV's plans, Sagansky said it would

take three years for the network's schedule to be all-original.

In access, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pax TV is creating a

block of shopping-oriented programming, including several game shows, called

"Spree!" The shows that will be part of Spree! are Supermarket Sweep, Shop

'Til You Drop and Treasure in Your Attic.

When questioned by reporters, Sagansky brushed off

comparisons between his network and the two other family-oriented cable services, Fox

Family Channel and Odyssey Channel.

He said Pax TV's distribution was much greater than

that of either Fox Family or Odyssey, for one.

And Sagansky noted that Pax TV, unlike Fox Family, is not

selling a kids' or teen demographic. "The demographic we're selling is

women," he said.