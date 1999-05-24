Paul Allens MSO Snaps Up Avalon Cable, Vista

Charter Communications continued its shopping spree last

week, cutting deals for two more cable operators -- Avalon Cable Inc. and Vista Broadband

Communications LLC -- for a combined price tag of about $970 million.

The prices appear to indicate that cable valuations are

holding steady at their current elevated levels.

Last week, Charter agreed to buy Avalon -- which has about

260,000 subscribers in Michigan and New England -- in a cash and debt deal valued at about

$845 million.

A few days later, the St. Louis-based MSO agreed to buy

Vista -- with just 26,000 subscribers in Smyrna, Ga. -- for what sources said was about

$125 million.

Vista's system, owned by Boston Ventures Limited

Partnership V, is located about 15 minutes from Atlanta, adding to Charter's

300,000-subscriber cluster in Georgia. The system is undergoing an upgrade to

750-megahertz, two-way capacity.

The Avalon deal works out to about $3,463 per subscriber,

or about 19 times annualized 1999 cash flow of $45 million, CIBC Oppenheimer Corp. analyst

Aryeh Bourkoff estimated. Vista went for about $4,800 per subscriber.

Vista and Avalon weren't around for very long. Vista,

run by cable veteran Neil McHugh, closed its deal to buy the Georgia properties from Cable

Holdings Inc. in April 1998. And Avalon bought the Michigan systems from Cable Michigan

Inc. about one year ago.

They joined a growing list of start-ups that have agreed to

sell out to Charter, which is owned by Microsoft Corp. cofounder and billionaire Paul

Allen. Others include American Cable Entertainment Inc. and Renaissance Media Group LLC.

John Waller, chairman of cable-system broker Waller Capital

Corp., said the common factor was that those MSOs were backed by financial investors that

typically expected to wait about five years to get a return on investment of 20 percent or

more. These days, the returns are available in less than one year, so recent buyers became

sellers.

Waller partner Jack Woodruff represented Avalon and Vista

in the deals.

Avalon chairman David Unger said Charter's offer was

just too good to pass up.

"Basically, the multiples people are getting are far

in excess of what we thought we would be getting and far in excess of what we would be

willing to pay," Unger said. "Venture funds are looking for a return on

investment. You expect an exit multiple to be comparable with the entrance multiple. In

the past couple of years, if you got in at [a multiple] of 10 or so, you expected to get

out at 10 or so."

Avalon was able to get out for a lot more. The company

bought the Michigan systems from Cable Michigan last year in a cash-for-stock deal valued

at $435 million.

Unger left the door open to re-enter the market at a later

date. "There might be an 'Avalon II' someday, but you can't be a buyer

and a seller," Unger said. "In a big way, we are out of the cable

business."

These deals -- which boost Charter's pro forma

subscriber base to 3.9 million -- are its seventh and eighth since January. Including

Avalon and Vista, Charter has acquired systems with more than 1.6 million subscribers for

a total of about $5 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, Charter has agreed to buy

Helicon Cable Communications, Renaissance, Greater Media Cablevision Inc., Rifkin &

Associates Inc., InterMedia Partners and ACE.

Unger said the Michigan systems were in the middle of an

upgrade to 750-MHz, two-way capacity when his company bought them about a year ago. That

upgrade will continue -- about one-third to one-half of the systems have been completed.

"We tend to go in [to upgrade] in more densely

populated areas," Unger said. "We've done a large percentage of the

upgrades in areas that needed it economically."

Unger said the two biggest systems are in Traverse City and

Grand Haven, Mich., with about 35,000 subscribers each.

Avalon has also been offering high-speed Internet service

in Traverse City, in a 200-customer trial, and it has about 11,000 dial-up Internet

customers in the state.

In New England, Avalon has about 27,000 customers,

including about 8,000 in Richfield County, Conn., adjacent to an existing Charter system.

The company also has smaller operations in Hadley and

Charleston, Mass., and it is closing on a deal later this month for 5,000 subscribers in

Chatham, N.Y.

Avalon has a total of about 450 franchises, all of which it

expects to transfer to Charter with relatively few problems.

"Charter has an excellent reputation, and Paul Allen

has an excellent reputation," Unger said.

While most Avalon subscribers are located in Michigan,

where Charter does not operate, the New England systems, with about 20,000 subscribers,

are near Charter clusters in central Massachusetts, Charter spokeswoman Anita Lamont said.

Lamont added that the rebuild of the Avalon systems might

even be completed before the deal closes, which is expected in November.

Unger said it is likely that Charter will have to continue

the upgrades on its own.

"With cable plant, there is always money to be

spent," he added.