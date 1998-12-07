Patton Out at MuchMusic

Bethpage, N.Y. -- Dennis Patton has left MuchMusic USA as

senior vice president and general manager, executives at parent company Rainbow Media

Holdings Inc. confirmed last week.

No replacement has been announced.

Nearly one-half of MuchMusic's 12 million homes are

direct-broadcast satellite subscribers, and many of the others are in Cablevision Systems

Corp. homes. Cablevision owns Rainbow.

Under Patton, MuchMusic had begun testing regional music

programming in two Cablevision markets, Boston and Cleveland.