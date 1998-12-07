Trending

Patton Out at MuchMusic

Bethpage, N.Y. -- Dennis Patton has left MuchMusic USA as
senior vice president and general manager, executives at parent company Rainbow Media
Holdings Inc. confirmed last week.

No replacement has been announced.

Nearly one-half of MuchMusic's 12 million homes are
direct-broadcast satellite subscribers, and many of the others are in Cablevision Systems
Corp. homes. Cablevision owns Rainbow.

Under Patton, MuchMusic had begun testing regional music
programming in two Cablevision markets, Boston and Cleveland.