PanAmSat Loses Galaxy X Bird

Greenwich, Conn. -- PanAmSat Corp. announced last Wednesday

that its Galaxy X satellite was destroyed shortly after launch when its Delta III rocket

exploded.

The satellite was to have created a new U.S. cable

neighborhood for programmers at 123 degrees west longitude.

According to PanAmSat, The Walt Disney Co., TVN

Entertainment Corp. and Viacom Inc. were among the programmers set to use the new bird. A

spokeswoman for PanAmSat said the company is expected to launch a replacement satellite

within 18 months.

Most programmers that were to be on Galaxy X lease space on

other birds, and they will remain there in the interim, the company said.

The satellite industry has taken a number of hits over the

past few months, including a highly publicized PanAmSat satellite failure that made

headlines across the country when virtually all U.S. pagers temporarily lost service.

In a press release, PanAmSat said its Galaxy X satellite

and launch were fully insured.