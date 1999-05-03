Palo Alto Cable Co-op Sells Out to AT&T

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services moved to

increase its dominance in the San Francisco Bay area with an agreement to buy out the

former cable cooperative in Palo Alto, Calif.

Buying the franchise -- which serves 28,000 customers in

Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Atherton and other local areas -- would extend the

AT&T Broadband (formerly Tele-Communications Inc.) operations to 90 percent of the

region.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The agreement is in

the letter-of-intent stage, the MSO said.

The system was built in 1986, after members of the

community formed a cooperative board and convinced the City Council that cable service

would best be provided by a company that was owned and operated by its subscribers. It won

the franchise, beating out large bidders such as United Cable.

Backers indicated that customers would also hold shares in

the company, and that subscriber revenues would pay the bills, but it never worked out

that way. The operation was restructured by the 1990s, and the system was chronically

underfunded. According to reports, the system is currently $34 million in debt.

Today, the system is fully programmed at 78 channels on its

two-way plant. But there is room for growth: The system reports penetration of slightly

more than 50 percent, and the Silicon Valley-adjacent area -- home to Stanford University

-- appears to be a ripe market for data services.

In fact, the city of Palo Alto has considered launching a

limited fiber-to-home trial with thoughts of expanding use of its underused fiber ring. If

the city decides to proceed with that venture, AT&T Broadband could bid to participate

in the project, or it could face competition from the successful bidder.

Other data providers also hover in the wings, including SBC

Communications Inc.'s Pacific Bell and private companies.

The original franchise for the community expires next year,

so AT&T Broadband might immediately move into refranchising talks.

Local officials have not tipped their hand regarding their

demands of the new, well-funded operator, other that to indicate that they expect AT&T

Broadband to open a local office and to continue supporting local production activities.