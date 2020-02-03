Pai to Speak at Free State Policy Conference

FCC Chairman Ait Pai is the latest to join an A-list lineup for the Free State Foundation's annual policy conference in Washington, Broadband Beyond 2020: Competition, Freedom and Privacy.

Related: Free State Unveils Key Keynoters

Pai will deliver a luncheon speech March 10 at the National Press Club in Washington.

The other speakers include Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, FCC commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr, former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson, and Jim Cicconi, senior EVP, AT&T.

Topics of discussion, according to Free State, include net neutrality, broadband deployment, competition policy, 5G, privacy, the changing video services landscape and the regulatory environment for all those.