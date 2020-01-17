Free State Unveils Key Keynoters

As it has in the past, the Free State Foundation has lined up an A list of speakers for its 12th annual telecom policy conference.

The initial batch of keynote speakers includes FCC chair Ajit Pai and commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr, together comprising the commission's Republican majority, as well as Federal Trade commissioner Christine Wilson and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is the department of Justice's chief operating officer.

The conference, dubbed Broadband Beyond 2020, Competition, Freedom and Privacy, will be held March 10 at the National Press Club in Washington.

FSF is a free market think tank.