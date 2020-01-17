Free State Unveils Key Keynoters
As it has in the past, the Free State Foundation has lined up an A list of speakers for its 12th annual telecom policy conference.
The initial batch of keynote speakers includes FCC chair Ajit Pai and commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr, together comprising the commission's Republican majority, as well as Federal Trade commissioner Christine Wilson and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is the department of Justice's chief operating officer.
Related: FSF Slates Annual Conference
The conference, dubbed Broadband Beyond 2020, Competition, Freedom and Privacy, will be held March 10 at the National Press Club in Washington.
FSF is a free market think tank.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.