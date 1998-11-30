PacketCable: On Webs Leading Edge

PacketCable, now a year old, is on its way to specifying a

supporting infrastructure for real-time, packet-based applications, targeting Internet

Protocol (IP) telephony over cable systems as an initial application -- and there's more

in store after that.

"Our wider mission is to enable packet-based

multimedia services over cable plant," said David Reed, Cable Television Laboratories

vice president for strategic assessment. PacketCable, he added, "will provide a

versatile tool-kit for configuring a network infrastructure to support these new services.

The end-game in configuring the network is to guarantee

on-time delivery of data packets -- above and beyond the "best effort" at timely

delivery which still characterizes the public Internet, Reed said.

Using the PacketCable architecture, a service provider can

assure end-to-end quality of service "by managing the features and functionalities of

the various network components," Reed said. These devices -- which include connection

management servers and network gateways -- carry traffic within the IP domain and also

interconnect with other networks, such as the public telephone network.

Services that become possible under PacketCable "can

be anything that requires real-time connectivity," Reed noted. "PacketCable,

when it is completed, is how cable operators will be able to participate fully in the IP

or Internet growth explosion."

In what CableLabs is calling "Phase 1,"

PacketCable is writing the specification that will let real-time multimedia services

overlay on top of a DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) network, said

David Bukovinsky, CableLabs' director, for PacketCable. The forthcoming DOCSIS 1.1

standard's support for quality of service

mechanisms is one required element of the Phase 1 interface

specs, he added.

Parts of the Phase 1 spec -- now being revised after a

vendor review process -- may be released as early as December, with the full spec to

follow during 1999, officials said. A Phase 2 of spec will follow, focused on the added

requirements of running a SOHO (small office/home office) business. Phase 3 will target

two-way video-conferencing.

Creating the PacketCable toolkit means specifying an

infrastructure upon which real-time applications can be built, Bukovinsky said. Required

items include quality of service signaling, security mechanisms within client applications

and network servers, and a comprehensive provisioning infrastructure for client

initialization and service creation. Once these are in place, innovative packet-based

applications may be developed.

IP telephony requires only what's called a "thin

client" device at the customer site, with most of the "call-signaling"

intelligence residing out in the network, Bukovinsky said. Currently, CableLabs is

considering two types of "thin clients."

For the relatively "rich clients" of the later

two phases, CableLabs and its vendor collaborators are likely to favor more

"distributed" protocols, which locate some of the call-signaling function in

devices on the customer premises, such as PCs. One of the protocols under study at

CableLabs is based on the International Telecommunications Union's H.323 standard, Reed

said.

"Long term, it makes sense to have a lot of

functionality distributed, because the subscriber can specify some pretty complex call

treatments," said Bukovinsky. "Then again, the phone has always been a fairly

simple device. How complex do you want to make things if your grandmother is the one

making the call?"

Of the centralized and distributed call-signaling

approaches, "our goal is to have an architecture that actually specifies both,"

Bukovinsky said. Meanwhile, the other infrastructure protocols to be specified -- quality

of service, security and provisioning -- "remain identical across both signaling

architectures," he said.

Reed said he's optimistic that cable operators who are now

deploying circuit-switched telephony "for time-to-market reasons" will be able

to migrate to PacketCable-compliant equipment when it's available in small amounts, two

years or so from now.

This column was written by Robert Wells for CableLabs.