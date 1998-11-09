PacketCable Progresses, But Hits Snags on IP Specs

Cable Television Laboratories Inc.'s PacketCable task

force has crossed a key threshold on developing Internet-protocol specifications, just as

red flags popped up about the first in a scheduled batch of IP standards.

The good news is that PacketCable's

specifications-setting process will be buttressed by a royalty-free pool for

intellectual-property rights. The PacketCable IPR (intellectual-property-rights) pool

already boasts 18 signatories.

That move will help to reduce the uncertainties that

vendors may encounter in producing PacketCable products, said David Reed, vice president

for strategic assessment at CableLabs.

Notably, no one involved in PacketCable, including

CableLabs' member MSO companies, expects services like IP telephony to be technically

feasible until 2000.

But Reed acknowledged that some MSOs, such as Le Groupe

Videotron, will move ahead of formal standardization. Videotron has slated an IP-voice

rollout for late 1999.

"We don't want to hold up deployments until the

standards are completed," Reed said. "A lot of our service-company members will

move ahead, anticipating that they will be able to upgrade to be in compliance once the

standard is complete."

The 12 vendors that have signed on as authors of

specifications in the IPR pool are: Bell Communications Research (Bellcore), Broadcom

Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Com21 Inc., 8X8 Inc., Motorola Inc., NetSpeak Corp., Nortel

(with Bay Networks Inc.), 3Com Corp., TransNexus LLC, VideoServer Inc. and VocalTec

Communications Ltd.

Others in the pool -- some of which might eventually opt to

become spec authors -- are Arris Interactive, Broadband Access Systems, Hybrid Networks

Inc., Phasecom Inc., Tellabs Operations Inc. and Vienna Systems Corp.

Other participants are anticipated, Reed said, adding that

corporate procedures for approving such actions take longer at some companies than others.

Lucent Technologies, for example, has been involved with the PacketCable initiative almost

from its inception, but it has not joined the IPR pool.

The first group of PacketCable specs, slated for release

next month, will focus on the interfaces that will allow IP telecommunications to be

provided over cable networks to "thin clients," Reed said. Thin clients are

devices, often built into cable modems, which will serve as the "gateways"

between customers' standard telephones and the IP-telephony data channel over cable.

Additional specifications, slated to be released in stages

through the first half of 1999, will include interfaces designed to exploit higher levels

of processing power in personal computers and other end-user client devices, Reed said.

To issue that first, thin-client spec, PacketCable and its

participants must decide on a key, controversial interface used to handle communications

between a centralized "call agent" and the individual client gateways.

Debate over this interface, which determines how a basic

call setup is handled, is tantamount to a "religious war" in PacketCable

circles, noted Karl May, vice president and general manager of broadband technology at

Nortel.

May and others said it was likely that PacketCable would

endorse SGCP (single-gateway control protocol) over the signaling procedures incorporated

within the H.323 Internet-telephony standard -- despite the wide-scale deployment of

systems based on H.323 by entities outside of the cable industry.

SGCP -- which was developed by Cisco and Bellcore as a key

part of their newly integrated IP-telecommunications solution -- is under study at the

Internet Engineering Task Force as a solution to carriers' needs for simple signaling

methods that don't require a lot of computation at the end points.

Meanwhile, H.323 proponents are strongly urging the

PacketCable group to endorse an option known as "H.323 Lite," in order to ensure

complete compatibility with the existing H.323 base worldwide, said David Sokolic,

marketing director at VocalTec, a leading supplier of gateways and gatekeepers under the

H.323 regime.

"With the ITU [International Telecommunications Union]

and other standards bodies pushing H.323, the cable industry would be doing itself a

disservice to adopt something radically different," Sokolic said.

Sokolic questioned whether other protocol techniques, like

SGCP, are simply disguised efforts by other vendors to stall for time while they catch up

with IP-telephony technologies or advance proprietary techniques.

But backers of SGCP said it is not meant to replace H.323

for many basic functions, such as translating calls between the PSTN (public switched

telephone network) and IP domains, or managing call-address files.

Nonetheless, SGCP is too cable-centric for some cable

interests. May noted that Nortel -- which he described as "neutral" on the SGCP

vs. H.323 Lite debate -- is supplying customers in the cable domain that are

"absolutely committed" to H.323, no matter which way PacketCable goes.

These include many customers overseas that already provide

IP-voice services through H.323 gateways. Many of those groups want to add local

cable-distribution components to their existing IP-telecommunications infrastructure, May

noted.

But there are U.S. cable interests that are firmly in the

H.323 camp, as well, he said.

One of those may be AT&T Corp. In a discussion of the

carrier's new IP-telephony agenda at a recent press conference, officials said new

research facilities devoted to fostering interoperability and new technology would be

committed to advancing H.323, including in areas touching on the call-setup domain where

SGCP resides.